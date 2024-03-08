Uniform Advantage Launches Exclusive HYPOTHESIS™ Scrubs

HYPOTHESIS is about risk taking—pushing the limits of medical wear through advanced materials and design.HYPOTHESIS is about risk taking—pushing the limits of medical wear through advanced materials and design. Post this

The HYPOTHESIS fabric, developed at H_AFR™ (Apex Fabric Research) features 72% recycled polyester, 21% rayon and 7% spandex.

"In developing HYPOTHESIS, we were guided by three principles: sustainability, functionality and comfort," said Hawker. "100% of the polyester comes from recycled plastic bottles and scrap fabrics. We source recycled trims—including zippers, elastics and drawcords. Even the labels and packaging are eco-friendly."

Functionality is key, with athletic 360-degree stretch, SILVADUR™ antimicrobial technology, wrinkle resistance and fade resistance at the forefront. HYPOTHESIS also boasts advanced moisture management and forward-looking features like multi-use pockets and curvilinear seaming.

"The seam lines follow the contours of the human body," said Hawker, "which allowed us to engineer youthful, closer-fitting garments. Liquiseal seams and zippers minimize bulk, further enhancing movement, a smooth fit and sleek styling."

In HYPOTHESIS, functionality and comfort go hand in hand.

"The contoured fit and 360-degree stretch enhance movement for the wearer," Hawker said. "Adding rayon to the fabric blend gives soft, supple wearability. And state-of-the-art wicking creates a cooler, drier personal environment. Not only does HYPOTHESIS look amazing, it feels incredible too."

HYPOTHESIS includes nine styles for women (four tops, four bottoms and a jacket) and six styles for men (four tops and two bottoms), plus one jacket in unisex sizing.

HYPOTHESIS™ is sold exclusively by Uniform Advantage and is available at TheHypothesis.com and UniformAdvantage.com, and in Uniform Advantage retail stores across the United States.

Uniform Advantage has represented style, quality, and customer satisfaction for more than 30 years. As the first division of UA Brands, the chain was launched with a single South Florida store in 1985. Today, the company operates 27 retail locations in key markets across the U.S.; e-commerce and print catalog divisions; plus, designs and manufactures its own proprietary healthcare apparel lines. The company's corporate office is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a distribution center near Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at http://www.UniformAdvantage.com or by calling 800-283-8708.

