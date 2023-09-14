Uniform Advantage Launches Exclusive RESURGE by Butter-Soft Scrubs

Where most scrubs billed as eco-friendly use a mix of first-use and recycled polyester, the polyester in ReSurge is made 100% of recycled plastic. Tweet this

Where most scrubs billed as eco-friendly use a mix of first-use and recycled polyester, the polyester in ReSurge is made 100% of recycled plastic.

"And the fabric is just the beginning," said Hawker. "The mill where the fabric is produced gets 20% of its energy from solar power and employs extensive water conservation measures. We worked hard to source recycled trims too—including zippers, elastics and drawcords. Even our labels and packaging are eco-friendly."

Sustainability isn't the only thing the ReSurge has going for it, offering unrivaled comfort features, as well. High-performance 4-way stretch, SILVADUR™ antimicrobial technology, stain release and wrinkle resistance are part of the package. ReSurge also boasts advanced moisture wicking, thanks to its textured-on-the-inside fabric.

"The seven styles (three tops, two pants and two jackets) that make up ReSurge hold to a timeless, uncluttered aesthetic," said Hawker. "13+ plastic bottles go into every top, with 21+ into each jacket or pair of pants."

"The fabric is the real star of ReSurge," Hawker said. "So we kept the styling relatively simple yet completely functional."

ReSurge is sold exclusively by Uniform Advantage and is available at uniformadvantage.com and in Uniform Advantage retail stores across the United States.

