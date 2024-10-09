Uniform Advantage launches Sea Turtle Approved™ EcoGrid scrubs with sponsorship of Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, Florida

EcoGrid is our third eco-friendly collection, underscoring our commitment to creating scrubs that look good, feel good and do good. Post this

The exclusive EcoGrid fabric features recycled polyester, plus spandex for easy-moving 4-way stretch.

"We've committed to using polyester that is 100% recycled for all our sustainable collections," said Hawker. "We build on that with zippers, elastics and drawcords that are made of recycled fiber too."

The fabric is super light, with advanced wicking properties and a grid-like texture for breathability. All of which makes it ideal for the staff at Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

"We're out in the heat almost all day, every day," said veterinary technician Marika Weber. "Having something that dries really quick and is also very light is really important for us."

To support Loggerhead's dedication to sea turtle and ocean conservation, Uniform Advantage has committed to donating $15,000 to the Marinelife Center, and will be the organization's official uniform provider through 2026.

"We couldn't be prouder to champion the conservation efforts of Loggerhead Marinelife Center," said UA CEO Susan Masimore. "We share a commitment to the wellness of the oceans and those who sustain it – and we applaud their work."

About Uniform Advantage

Uniforms That Don't Conform. Uniform Advantage curates and designs medical apparel that inspires confident performance and personal expression, embodying our philosophy of Brilliant Design for All. From a single South Florida store in 1985 to 27 retail locations and an e-commerce platform today, UA has become a trusted partner of medical professionals and organizations worldwide. The company's corporate office is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a distribution center near Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at http://www.UniformAdvantage.com or by calling 800-283-8708.

