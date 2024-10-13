Uniform Advantage Reinvents the Way Healthcare Gets Dressed with Brilliant Design for All

Where medical wear once seemed immune to new trends, we're leaning in, interpreting and making them accessible. Post this

That's David Hawker, Vice President of Product Design and Development, on the evolution of Uniform Advantage – now known simply as UA®.

"We've taken our cue from recent crossover trends in fashion," says Hawker. "Street wear has gone mainstream. Athletic clothing morphed into athleisure. 'Brilliant Design for All' encompasses people's overarching desire for both comfort and thoughtful design, coupled with the 'cool factor' of performance fabrics, technical features and sustainability. Where medical wear once seemed immune to new trends, we're leaning in, interpreting and making them accessible."

At the heart of this new ethos is intimate knowledge of the demands of healthcare careers. Beyond a desire to look good, how workers' uniforms feel and function is critical to delivering the best possible care – often under demanding conditions.

"As a brand, we believe in empowering individuals to break free from the constraints of the ordinary," says Mindy Torrey, Vice President and Creative Director. "Our new position, 'Uniforms that don't conform,' reflects our commitment to designing apparel that embraces diversity, innovation, and self-expression. We're reimagining what uniforms can be—bold, brilliant, and empowering for every professional who wears them. This isn't just about clothing; it's about redefining how people feel when they step into their day, ready to lead and make a difference."

That can be tough if you're required to wear a specific color that corresponds to your role, acknowledges Elise Sharp, Vice President of Merchandising. How do you stand out when you and all your colleagues are wearing Ceil Blue?

"We carry more than 200 tops and 300 bottoms in Ceil alone," says Sharp. "We pride ourselves on offering a broad selection of necklines, sleeve details and pant styles. We're constantly searching for new trends and adding innovative products to provide our customers with the ultimate destination for creating personalized looks. At the same time, we're gathering brands that share our passion and bringing them to a community eager to explore. Our selection grows every day – in Ceil and other classic shades, plus fashion colors."

A constant amidst the change is UA's relentless pursuit of world-class service and value.

"At UA, doing good is an intrinsic part of doing business," says CEO Susan Masimore. "Whether it's developing fabrics that use the most recycled fiber of any on the market or supporting the individuals who make caring for others their life's work, service with a human touch is part of our DNA. That will never change."

About Uniform Advantage

Uniforms That Don't Conform. Uniform Advantage curates and designs medical apparel that inspires confident performance and personal expression, embodying our philosophy of Brilliant Design for All. From a single South Florida store in 1985 to 27 retail locations and an e-commerce platform today, UA has become a trusted partner of medical professionals and organizations worldwide. The company's corporate office is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a distribution center near Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at http://www.UniformAdvantage.com or by calling 800-283-8708.

