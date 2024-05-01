Unify to Amplify - Control Techniques and KB Electronics as part of the Nidec Motor Corporation, will undergo a brand elevation process and transition to Nidec Drives

Control Techniques and KB Electronics are excited to announce that, starting on May 1, 2024, they will undergo a brand elevation process and transition to Nidec Drives.
ST. LOUIS , May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This decision has been made with strategic initiative and progression in mind. Control Techniques and KB Electronics, with over 50 years of experience, represent innovation and trailblazing in the drives sector; becoming Nidec Drives aligns with their forward-thinking approach and dedication to staying ahead in an ever-evolving market.
It's important to emphasize that this change will not affect any of the products or services currently offered by Control Techniques or KB Electronics. Their product lines will remain at the same high level of quality, innovation, and service that their customers have come to expect. There will be changes to branding on social media channels, product labeling, and brochures, but customers can rest assured that the same team of drive obsessives is behind the wheel.
This strategic decision signifies greater collaboration with Nidec, a global brand, giving further opportunities to produce more of what customers want and need. Becoming Nidec Drives enables Control Techniques and KB Electronics to harness Nidec's strength and resources, meaning greater prospects and collective possibilities. This change will not only strengthen their valued stakeholder relationships but also ensure a more efficient and effective experience for all.
Nidec Drives, as they embark on this new chapter, remains firmly committed to their existing values of prioritizing customer success and satisfaction. If you want further information on this process, please contact your local Nidec Drives drive center. They are always ready to help.
