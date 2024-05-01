Unify to Amplify - Control Techniques and KB Electronics as part of the Nidec Motor Corporation, will undergo a brand elevation process and transition to Nidec Drives

We create the world's motion. We provide electric drive solutions that add value to our world, from the production of food and movement of materials and people to keeping us comfortable in any environment. We are everywhere, we make a difference. Together, we make the world spin smarter. Post this

This strategic decision signifies greater collaboration with Nidec, a global brand, giving further opportunities to produce more of what customers want and need. Becoming Nidec Drives enables Control Techniques and KB Electronics to harness Nidec's strength and resources, meaning greater prospects and collective possibilities. This change will not only strengthen their valued stakeholder relationships but also ensure a more efficient and effective experience for all.

Nidec Drives, as they embark on this new chapter, remains firmly committed to their existing values of prioritizing customer success and satisfaction. If you want further information on this process, please contact your local Nidec Drives drive center. They are always ready to help.

Media Contact

Rob Kelly, Control Techniques, 1 952 995-8173, [email protected], www.controltechniques.com

SOURCE Control Techniques