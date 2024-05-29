Unifying GxP Compliance: Digital Strategies for Biopharma Quality Systems, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how digital transformation enables companies to pursue quality excellence. The webinar will walk attendees through best practices from leading companies for proactive quality management and opportunities to unify and streamline systems and processes. The featured speaker will also discuss modern ways to drive efficiency with quality control and lab information management systems.

TORONTO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative webinar focusing on why quality transformation is a top priority for life sciences companies.

Quality leaders at biopharma companies and their partners are seeking to turn their vision into reality by redesigning their legacy processes and modernizing their quality systems. Imagine unifying quality assurance (QA), quality control (QC) and manufacturing across applications, processes and partners.

Using a system that combines content management, training, quality management system (QMS) and laboratory information management system (LIMS) to accelerate quality processes across good x practices (GxPs) increases operational efficiency with standardization and automation, allows predictions and addresses quality issues before they occur; it also quickly adapts to new regulations and enhances visibility across the supply chain.

In this webinar, the speaker will share digitization opportunities and proven best practices that will help maximize quality management efficiency across quality and manufacturing.

Register for this webinar today to learn how to meet GxP compliance and redesign legacy processes and improve quality systems to increase operational efficiency in life science companies.

Join Michael Jovanis, Vice President, Vault Quality, Veeva Systems, for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Unifying GxP Compliance: Digital Strategies for Biopharma Quality Systems.

