Unigen Earns IATF 16949 Quality Management System Certification for Automotive Production

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unigen Corporation, a global leader in Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS), announced that the company has obtained the International Automotive Task Force (IATF) 16949 Quality Management System standard certification for the automotive industry at its US-based facilities located in Newark, California. Certification was obtained earlier this year and Unigen has spent the past several months focusing on ramping its lead customers.

Developed by the IATF in conjunction with the international standards community, IATF 16949 is the industry's highest standard for quality management systems in the automotive sector. In addition to IATF 16949, Unigen has also earned certifications for ISO 9001 (quality management systems), ISO 14001 (environmental) and ISO 13485 (medical devices), demonstrating the company's commitment to providing the highest quality products and services required by the industries it serves.

"Earning IATF certification further solidifies Unigen's reputation for quality and reliability, and we are excited to partner with our automotive customers to deliver cutting edge products and technology without compromise," said Paul Heng, President and CEO of Unigen. "I am extremely proud of our team for their hard work and diligence on achieving this milestone for the company."

With the growth in Electric Vehicle (EV) adoption, and the recent approval for significant infrastructure spending toward a national charging network, automotive customers will require a reliable U.S.-based manufacturing partner to support the successful ramp of new products and technologies to keep pace with the innovation in this space. With the IATF 16949 certification, Unigen is ready to be that trusted partner.

Unigen, founded in 1991, is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of original and custom SSD, DRAM, NVDIMM modules and Enterprise IO solutions. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state of the art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the Silicon Valley Bay Area of California and near Hanoi Vietnam, along with 5 additional engineering and support facilities located around the globe. Unigen markets its products to both enterprise and client OEMs worldwide focused on embedded, industrial, networking, server, telecommunications, imaging, automotive and medical device industries. Unigen also offers best in class electronics manufacturing services (EMS), including new product introduction and volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, TaaS (Test-as-a-Service) and post-sales support. Learn more about Unigen's products and services at www.unigen.com.

