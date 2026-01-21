Unigen, Inc. Marks 30th Year Anniversary in Natural Products R&D

"For 30 years, Unigen has advanced composition-driven botanical innovation, uniting patents, publications, and global scientific leadership to transform natural compounds into validated, defensible, and clinically meaningful solutions." – Regan Miles, President and CEO Post this

Over the past 30 years, Unigen has built a fully integrated innovation record comprised of clinically researched ingredient discovery, intellectual property, peer-reviewed publications and global scientific presentations. This achievement is defined not by isolated outputs, but by composition-centered programs, where each major ingredient platform is supported by patents (IP protection), publications (scientific validation), and professional presentations (global peer recognition). Together, these pillars demonstrate Unigen's rare capability to translate botanical science into defensible, standardized, and clinically relevant solutions.

Unigen discovers these novel ingredients through its patented PhytoLogix® approach, screening a proprietary plant library which presently contains over 11,000 plants,15,000 plant extracts and 300,000 fractions. Since 1996, Unigen has been continually updating and screening its plant library to include both botanical and marine plants.

"The development of the PhytoLogix® process has enabled every downstream composition and differentiates Unigen as a technology-driven botanical innovator." – Dr. Qi Jia, Chief Scientific Officer.

The company opened its research facility in 1996 in Broomfield, CO and relocated its expanded operations to Washington state in 2004. Unigen's novel plant-based ingredients grew from nutraceutical application to include prescription medical food and botanical drugs, Unigen Pet line and Unigen Beauty, its cosmetic and personal care formulations. The company's fully researched, market-ready botanical ingredients address a variety of supplement needs, including natural sleep support, joint and cartilage comfort, immune health, energy, mental acuity and healthy skin and hair.

Unigen has a strong regulatory and industry presence, with 265+ global patents across multiple composition platforms. Its research has been featured in 69 peer-reviewed publications in internationally ranked journals, with Unigen's R&D team presenting at multiple top global scientific and clinical forums. Unigen's ingredient development focuses on discovery, mechanism of action, safety studies and human clinical proof. Commercial successes, with significant consumer recognition and benefits, include Unigen's well-known joint care ingredient, Univestin (UP446) – natural sleep ingredient, Maizinol (UP165) – and the recent approval by China's Natural Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of UP302 as a new cosmetic ingredient for skin-whitening (aka skin-brightening) and spot-removal.

Let Unigen bring the inspiration of science to your business at unigen.net.

