Unimarket Appoints Tech Veteran Phillip Kenney as New CEO

Experienced Software Executive Tapped to Lead Global eProcurement Solutions Provider as it Accelerates Next Phase of Growth

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unimarket, a global provider of eProcurement solutions, today announced the appointment of Phillip Kenney as its new CEO, succeeding Peter Kane, who has successfully led Unimarket to its status as a leader in procure-to-pay solutions since 2012.

Kane, who will continue to serve as a company Director and remain one of Unimarket's largest shareholders, is succeeded by Kenney, a thirty-year veteran in technology, software, and eProcurement.

Kenney joins Unimarket after serving as CEO of NFINIT, a full-stack technology services company. Previously, he was President and CEO of ecUtopia, a cloud-based supply chain collaboration and visibility platform, where he grew the company by 300% in under three years until the company's acquisition by TrueCommerce, where he then served as Senior Vice President.

"I'm honored to be chosen as the new CEO of Unimarket and continue to fulfill our company's mission in developing the most intuitive, best-in-class eProcurement platform," said Phil Kenney. "I am joining a company with a carefully cultivated culture dedicated to our customer's success as they seek to gain visibility, control, and optimize spend across their procurement processes."

As CEO, Kane was instrumental in leading Unimarket's growth into a global software company, broadening its presence in the North American market and expanding into the Australian market. He also played the central role in securing a majority growth investment from leading investment firm Accel-KKR in 2021.

"I am immensely proud of what our growing team has been able to achieve through my tenure as CEO," says Peter Kane, board director of Unimarket. "I have full confidence that Phillip is the right person to lead Unimarket as it enters its next growth stage. I look forward to seeing what he, our leadership team and our employees, customers, suppliers, and partners will achieve together in the coming years."

About Unimarket

Unimarket makes procurement simple with an easy-to-use cloud-based solution that connects an extensive catalog-driven supplier marketplace with purchasing, invoice management, and card payment functions—all in one integrated platform. Founded in 2005, Unimarket is trusted by organizations from diverse industries, including higher education, healthcare, government, research, and financial services. For more information, visit unimarket.com or follow on X @Unimarket, LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/unimarket, or Facebook at @UnimarketProcurement.

