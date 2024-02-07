Unimarket Enhances Spend Management Platform with the Launch of Virtual Mailroom

"Paper invoice management can be a real problem area for many organizations. The tedious and repetitive tasks involved drain resources, and errors arising from manual data entry are inevitable and costly," said Phillip Kenney, CEO of Unimarket. Post this

The time eliminated and significant cost savings generated with Unimarket's Virtual Mailroom empowers organizations to focus on more strategic initiatives, such as increasing spend on contract, more effective supplier management, and delivering on ESG objectives. The company's new invoice automation and processing solution also ensures invoices are paid even when employees are out of the office due to vacation or sick time.

"We're pleased to offer Virtual Mailroom, a new solution that eliminates the risk associated with the manual handling of paper and email invoices," said Justin Gillion, Head of Product, Unimarket. "Entirely configurable to the individual needs of our customers, Virtual Mailroom provides all the benefits of an electronic invoicing process, including greater efficiency, time savings, and minimized risk."

With Virtual Mailroom, the first time a customer sees an invoice is when it appears in their online dashboard, time-stamped, indexed, and ready for processing. As an integral module with Unimarket's comprehensive procure-to-pay product suite, Virtual Mailroom can be purchased as an upgrade to existing customers or on an a la carte basis. The invoice processing and handling solution is hosted in a highly secure, private cloud environment accessible to users whenever and wherever they are.

For customers that would benefit from additional support, Virtual Mailroom includes an optional invoice processing service that can further decrease time to payment and free up internal team members to focus on more impactful initiatives for their organizations.

Unimarket's new software solution is fully scalable, allowing customers to start small and ramp up to complete invoice digitization as their requirements or level of comfort increases.

"At Unimarket, we are committed to delivering procurement solutions that simplify business processes and improve efficiency," says Phillip Kenney, CEO of Unimarket. "Our Virtual Mailroom service is a testament to that commitment, and we are pleased to be able to help our customers say goodbye to paper invoices and embrace a more efficient and cost-effective approach."

To learn more about how Unimarket Virtual Mailroom can optimize your organization's invoice processing, visit Unimarket.com

About Unimarket

Unimarket is a global provider of spend management and e-procurement software solutions. Turning chaos into clarity, Unimarket's comprehensive spend management suite significantly improves visibility, enables compliance, and eliminates maverick spending, transforming the source-to-pay processes of global organizations.

Recognized for its industry-leading customer support, Unimarket's easy-to-use cloud-based solution connects an extensive catalog-driven supplier marketplace with sourcing, purchasing, contracts, invoice management and payments — all in one integrated spend management platform.

Founded in 2005, Unimarket is trusted by organizations from a diverse range of industries, including higher education, healthcare, government, research, and financial services. For more information, visit Unimarket.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

