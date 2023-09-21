Unimarket Releases New eGuide 'Evaluating eProcurement Solutions'

"Choosing the best procure-to-pay solution provider is a critical decision for organizations seeking to streamline their business processes and reduce their spend," says Phillip Kenney, CEO of Unimarket. Tweet this

"Choosing the best procure-to-pay solution provider is a critical decision for organizations seeking to streamline their business processes and reduce their spend," says Phillip Kenney, CEO of Unimarket. "With our new eGuide, they will have the confidence to ask the right questions, maximize the ROI of their eProcurement initiatives, and learn what potential pitfalls to avoid."

"Selecting the best software platform requires a comprehensive understanding of an organization's needs, the different ways an eProcurement solution can meet those needs, and what each solution provider can offer," says Darren Blakely, President of Unimarket North America. "It's about more than choosing the option with the most features."

Unimarket's latest eGuide helps organizations look beyond the marketing and sales pitches to the elements that have the most significant impact on the success of an eProcurement project. These include:

Usability: How easily can end users find and buy what they need while remaining compliant with their organization's procurement policy?

Compatibility: How well does the solution integrate with other solutions to ensure maximum efficiency and visibility?

Support: What level of support and commitment does the solution provider deliver before, during and after the implementation?

"Identifying a software platform is vital, but it's just one part of finding the right eProcurement solution provider," says Dan Mackay, Unimarket's Head of Operations, North America. "Look for a provider willing to work closely with you every step of the way, from implementation to ongoing process improvement and optimization. This is especially true for small and medium-sized organizations that either don't have large procurement teams or don't have significant eProcurement experience."

About Unimarket

Unimarket makes procurement simple with an easy-to-use cloud-based solution that connects an extensive catalog-driven supplier marketplace with purchasing, invoice management, and payment — all in one integrated platform. Founded in 2005, Unimarket is trusted by organizations from a diverse range of industries, including higher education, healthcare, government, research, and financial services. For more information, visit unimarket.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

