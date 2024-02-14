Unimarket to Host 'Day of Collaboration 2024' in New York City

"'Day of Collaboration 2024' is a wonderful forum for Unimarket customers to meet and collaborate with fellow peers and our leadership, product and support teams," said Phil Kenney, CEO of Unimarket. Post this

Registration for 'Day of Collaboration 2024' is now open, and the event is free for all Unimarket customers. By attending the conference, customers will gain actionable knowledge about the features and capabilities of Unimarket's spend management platform - ensuring they maximize the ROI of their investment and optimize their spend source-to-pay processes.

Anthony Austin, Assistant Manager of Purchasing at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, reflected on last year's event: "The day of collaboration was an awesome experience. The group sessions were incredible. It's amazing how much our school had in common with other schools when hearing others share their experiences."

'Day of Collaboration 2024' is one of several in-person and virtual customer engagement forums called 'Collaboration Channels,' a testament to Unimarket's commitment to their success and industry-leading customer satisfaction.

Registration is Now Open & Complimentary for All Unimarket Customers

Registration for all Unimarket customers is now available by visiting the 'Day of Collaboration' 2024 website. Accommodations for the event can be made at the Aliz Hotel Time Square, which offers a discounted rate for attendees.

Event Location

Touro University will host the conference at 3 Times Square, New York City, NY 10036. For more information about Touro University, visit http://www.touro.edu.

About Unimarket

Unimarket is a global provider of spend management and e-procurement software solutions. Turning chaos into clarity, Unimarket's comprehensive spend management suite significantly improves visibility, enables compliance, and eliminates maverick spending, transforming the source-to-pay processes of global organizations.

Recognized for its industry-leading customer support, Unimarket's easy-to-use cloud-based solution connects an extensive catalog-driven supplier marketplace with purchasing, invoice management, and payments — all in one integrated spend management platform.

Founded in 2005, Unimarket is trusted by organizations from a diverse range of industries, including higher education, healthcare, government, research, and financial services. For more information, visit Unimarket.com.

