Unimarket To Host Live Webinar: "Navigating the e-Procurement Process - What to Ask Solution Providers"

As featured speaker Erin Riley, SVP of Innovation, Optimization & Solutions at E&I Cooperative Services, aptly puts it, "This webinar provides a unique chance to explore the ever-evolving landscape of e-procurement and gain practical insights from industry leaders." Post this

The "7 Questions to Ask e-Procurement Solution Providers:"

1. Will the solution integrate well with our ERP and other systems?

Integration with ERP systems remains a linchpin for organizational efficiency.

2. What is your approach to customer service?

Emphasizing a holistic approach to customer service beyond technical support.

3. What will the implementation look like?

Building confidence in a provider's ability to set up for success during implementation is paramount.

4. Does your solution offer the functionality we need?

Ensuring alignment with organizational requirements is non-negotiable.

5. What type of training is provided?

Challenging the idea that training is simply a necessary step before deployment.

6. What is the user experience like?

Acknowledging that usability is a central factor in the success or failure of a solution.

7. How is supplier onboarding managed?

Drawing attention to the often-overlooked area of supplier onboarding and management.

As featured speaker Erin Riley, SVP of Innovation, Optimization & Solutions at E&I Cooperative Services, aptly puts it, "This webinar provides a unique chance to explore the ever-evolving landscape of e-procurement and gain practical insights from industry leaders."

Featured speakers at the webinar include:

Marcie Nicastro

Director of Procurement, St. John Fisher College

Marcie, bringing a wealth of experience, oversees and manages procurement activities at St. John Fisher College.

Melissa Badeau

Director of Procurement Services, Alfred University

A change management agent and procurement specialist, Melissa is an educator, facilitator, and transformational leader with 15+ years of experience.

Erin Riley

SVP, Innovation, Optimization & Solutions, E&I Cooperative Services

Erin leads E&I Cooperative Services' IOS Department, focusing on continuously developing innovative products and services, including e-procurement solutions.

Unimarket's live webinar is a must-attend for CFOs and finance and procurement professionals evaluating e-procurement solutions for their organizations. Participants will have an outstanding opportunity to engage with industry experts, gain access to best practices, and have their questions answered by seasoned professionals.

Mark your calendar for December 19, 2023, at 3:00 PM ET. To secure your spot at this informative webinar, please visit Unimarket.com.

About Unimarket:

Unimarket makes procurement simple with an easy-to-use cloud-based solution that connects an extensive catalog-driven supplier marketplace with purchasing, invoice management, and card payment functions — all in one integrated platform. Founded in 2005, Unimarket is trusted by organizations from a diverse range of industries, including higher education, healthcare, government, research, and financial services. For more information, visit unimarket.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lou Hughes

Moving Minds

[email protected]

https://movingminds.io

Media Contact

Lou Hughes, Unimarket, 5615080128, [email protected], https://www.unimarket.com

SOURCE Unimarket