Unimarket to Launch Innovative Payment Risk Score (PRS) to Combat Payment Fraud

"Payment fraud costs businesses billions of dollars globally each year, posing a significant threat to their financial integrity," said Darren Blakely, Chief Revenue Officer of Unimarket. "Through our partnership with Finexio, Unimarket's Payment Risk Score (PRS) gives organizations a powerful tool to identify and measure vulnerabilities in their payment processes, enabling them to proactively mitigate risks and protect their financial assets."

"Payment fraud is an ever-present and evolving threat that demands more than just reactive measures," added Chris Wyatt, Chief Strategy Officer at Finexio. "The Payment Risk Score (PRS) equips enterprises with the actionable insights needed to shift from defensive to offensive risk management, enhancing security and operational efficiency across their payment processes."

Unimarket's Payment Risk Score addresses critical financial risks by offering a quantitative assessment of risk levels across various payment methods, including checks, ACH transfers, virtual cards, and wire transfers. By integrating PRS into their ERM frameworks, organizations can transition from traditional risk management to a more advanced, proactive approach, bolstering both security and operational efficiency.

The introduction of the Payment Risk Score (PRS) by Unimarket, in partnership with Finexio, represents a significant advancement in payment risk management. It provides organizations with a powerful tool to safeguard financial assets, ensure compliance, and drive operational efficiency in today's complex digital landscape. Unimarket customers now have access to a solution that not only enhances risk management but also supports overall business resilience.

To evaluate your organization's Payment Risk Score (PRS) and explore solutions to optimize your payment processes, visit Unimarket.com or contact our team at [email protected].

About Unimarket

Unimarket is a global provider of spend management and e-procurement software solutions. Turning chaos into clarity, Unimarket's comprehensive spend management suite significantly improves visibility, enables compliance, and eliminates maverick spending, transforming the source-to-pay processes of global organizations.

Recognized for its industry-leading customer support, Unimarket's easy-to-use cloud-based solution connects an extensive catalog-driven supplier marketplace with sourcing, purchasing, contracts, invoice management, and payments — all in one integrated spend management platform.

Founded in 2005, Unimarket is trusted by organizations from a diverse range of industries, including higher education, healthcare, government, research, and financial services. For more information, visit Unimarket.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About Finexio

Finexio is a trailblazer in the B2B payments industry, pioneering an innovative Accounts Payable Payments Infrastructure as a Service model. Embedded within the world's leading Procure-to-Pay software suites, Finexio's platform delivers a fully managed, AI-powered solution that optimizes, monetizes, and secures the entire payment lifecycle. Our comprehensive infrastructure seamlessly orchestrates payment delivery, streamlines supplier management, prevents fraud, enables payment monetization, and provides robust analytics and reporting. This unique approach transforms AP from a traditional cost center into a strategic revenue generator. Learn more at Finexio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Lou Hughes, Unimarket, 5615080128, [email protected], https://www.unimarket.com

SOURCE Unimarket