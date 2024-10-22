Unimpressed Podcast Host Groundbreaking Ancient Historical Discovery in Lake Lure, NC

"The Lake Lure, NC discovery will change history as we know it." Post this

"I took my compass and stood between the Sphinx-shaped mountain and the granite monolith of Chimney Rock. The Sphinx-shaped mountain faces exactly west toward Chimney Rock, which looks back exactly east," he reflected. The Rocky Broad River flows between these two structures, and that was the first piece of the puzzle for him.

John was driving back from the Light Center in Black Mountain, NC when he noticed the original Chimney Rock sign, which referred to the structure as a monolith. Having grown up in the area, he had never heard it referred to in that way. His research into the spirituality of monoliths suggested that Chimney Rock might be a sacred site. It was said that the natives wouldn't settle near Chimney Rock. The town of Buffalo once existed in the gorge where the lake is now.

During his journey of discovery, John contemplated that the region might represent the pineal gland of the Earth. This idea came to him while he spent time at the Light Center, which is about nine miles from Chimney Rock. In some spiritual circles, the pineal gland is considered a "data center" for the divine or the center of the Earth. Locations with a vortex are often associated with human body parts, and the Light Center was believed to be one such area. John could feel a distinct difference in energy at the location.

He spoke with several women about the history of the Light Center. One woman mentioned that her husband had experienced a vision at Meditation Rock on the property in the 1970s, claiming it was the center of the Earth. It was also stated that Meditation Rock was over three billion years old. Although he couldn't find any information to validate that claim, it made sense to him because the area was established during the Precambrian Era, at the very beginning of creation. An archaeologist from India had drawn the same conclusion while visiting the Light Center, asserting that Meditation Rock was indeed over three billion years old. John realized that many of the rocks in the region would likely be of the same age or older. The pieces of information seemed to continue to align.

John began to examine the granite monolith known as Chimney Rock after noticing that the Sphinx-shaped mountain faced it directly to the west. He saw a face on the side of the monolith, wearing a hat that resembled Nanna, the Moon God from Mesopotamian mythology. The history of Mesopotamia is regarded as the first chapter in the Western world's history, dating back to 3400–3000 BC. Additionally, another stone formation nearby, referred to as Devil's Head, caught his attention. This led him to wonder: could these rocks predate Egyptian civilization, or were they concurrent with the timeline of the native peoples? How do they fit into the broader context of history?

If these formations existed before the Egyptian era, it's fascinating to consider how much erosion may have occurred over time. John recalled the bottomless pools located near Chimney Rock from his childhood. He began to ponder the spiritual significance of a bottomless pit or pool. In the Book of Revelation (9:1-12), the bottomless pit is described as containing a unique type of demon. John remarked, "If you understand the quantum field and the interplay of rocks with water and energy, the bottomless pools near the granite monolith were likely created to cleanse the negative energy in the area. Interestingly, the bottoms of these pools have never been found."

The final segment of this journey focuses on the local geography. John looked at a map of Bat Cave, NC, which showed four rivers in a quadrant on the left side of the granite monolith, Chimney Rock. The Rocky Broad River is a part of the Broad River that runs through Hickory Nut Gorge and feeds into Lake Lure. This river originates in the mountains of western North Carolina, near the Eastern Continental Divide. It flows southeast through the foothills and Piedmont before entering South Carolina and ultimately emptying into the Atlantic Ocean.

In the 1920s, Dr. Morse and his wife, Betty, continued to develop their plans for the Chimney Rock, NC property. He had the idea to build a dam on the Rocky Broad River to create a lake, which would allow for the potential establishment of a year-round resort. In 1925, the Morse family flooded the town of Buffalo, transforming it into Lake Lure, and founded the Mountain Power Company.

According to a 2023 study, 1.13 million acres of tribal land in the United States have been flooded by dams. This area is larger than the combined sizes of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Grand Teton National Park, and Rocky Mountain National Park.

The Broad River, located within the Bat Cave quadrant, flows between the granite monolith known as Chimney Rock and the Sphinx-shaped Mountain. This river connects the other four quadrant rivers, which now form Lake Lure, positioning Chimney Rock at the center of both river quadrants. The structure of these quadrants is reminiscent of temples. Chimney Rock may symbolize the earth's center or the pineal gland. As John stated, "We have temples on both sides of our heads. Spiritually, the term 'temple' refers to a quadrant."

Various cosmological and mythological systems depict the world's four corners or quarters, corresponding approximately to the four points of the compass. At the center of these systems often lies a sacred mountain, garden, or another significant point of creation. The location of Chimney Rock epitomizes this idea. In Mesopotamian cosmology, four rivers flow out from the garden of creation, which is considered the center of the world, thus defining its four corners. This creation structure embodies balance. Each of the earth's four quadrants could potentially harbor similar structures.

John was astounded, believing that this narrative should be regarded as one of the biggest stories in history.

