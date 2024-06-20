Unio Health Partners Appoints Dr. Michael Osmundson as Chief Executive Officer

Unio Health Partners ("Unio"), a leading multi-specialty physician practice, is pleased to announce that Dr. Michael Osmundson is joining the organization as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Osmundson will assume leadership of the Company from interim CEO and Board Member, Brad Hively, on July 1, 2024.

TORRANCE, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Osmundson, an Emergency Medicine physician, has over 25 years of experience in physician practice leadership. He joins Unio from US Acute Care Solutions, the largest physician-owned and led acute care company in the nation, with over 4,000 physicians serving more than 10 million patients annually, where he was a founder and President of their North Division.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Osmundson was the Founder and President of Georgia Emergency Physician Specialists.

A native of Northern California, Dr. Osmundson has a BA in Cell Biology from UC Santa Barbara, an MD from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, and an MBA from the Stetson School of Business & Economics.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Osmundson to Unio," said Brad Hively. "Our Board conducted an extensive national search, and Mike stood out as the ideal candidate. I am confident that Mike has the experience, temperament and strategic vision to solidify Unio's position as the leading multi-specialty physician platform in the western U.S."

"I am thrilled to be joining Unio Health Partners," Osmundson said. As a fellow physician, I have spent my career building high-performing teams that enable clinicians to deliver high-quality outcomes for their patients and their practice. I am looking forward to helping Unio build a strong, sustainable company that achieves the goals of our physician owners."

About Unio Health Partners

Unio Health Partners is a differentiated physician services platform established by Triton Pacific Capital Partners to transform urology, gastroenterology, and radiation oncology care delivery across the Western United States. Unio partners with leading physician practices, fostering a collaborative environment and best practice sharing.

Media Contact

David Embleton, Unio Health Partners, 1 858-888-7700 1206, [email protected], https://uniohp.com/

SOURCE Unio Health Partners