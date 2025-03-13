Unio Health Partners Collaborates with IntelePeer to Revolutionize Patient Communication and Operational Efficiency with AI

Unio Health Partners today announced a multi-year partnership with IntelePeer, leveraging its industry-leading SmartOffice and SmartEngage solutions to address key operational challenges and elevate the patient experience. Through this collaboration, Unio is deploying conversational AI technology to reduce long hold times, manage call volume spikes, and minimize revenue loss from patient no-shows, while simultaneously improving operational efficiency.

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Addressing Key Challenges with AI-Powered Solution

As part of Unio's commitment to delivering world-class patient care, the organization identified three primary challenges:

Suboptimal Call Handling – Patients faced delays and inconsistent access to care due to high call volumes.

Operational Cost Control – Unio sought to manage increasing call volume efficiently while reducing front-office expenses.

Excessive No-Shows – Missed appointments resulted in underutilized physician time and lost revenue opportunities.

To address these challenges, Unio is deploying IntelePeer's AI-driven SmartOffice and SmartEngage solutions, which leverage automation, analytics, and omnichannel communication to enhance both inbound and outbound patient interactions.

Transforming Patient Engagement with SmartOffice and SmartEngage

SmartOffice: Automating & Enhancing Patient Interactions

Unio is implementing SmartOffice, a powerful AI-driven solution that automates up to 30% of inbound patient calls, reducing reliance on human intervention and freeing up staff to focus on more complex patient needs. By integrating AI and analytics, SmartOffice enables:

Seamless call containment to resolve patient inquiries faster and eliminates the annoying phone tree algorithms.

Improved resolution times by handling interactions with contextual information.

A true omnichannel experience, automating messaging, chat, and email interactions.

Cost savings and increased efficiency, reducing front-office workload while improving patient satisfaction, while enabling the organization to move to a centralized call center function.

"With SmartOffice, we are enabling physician offices to enhance local-level patient experiences while simultaneously introducing greater efficiency and cost-effectiveness," said Edward Cohen, President of Unio Specialty Care. "Patients no longer have to wait on hold during peak hours; our AI-powered agent, 'Nio,' ensures they get the help they need anytime, day, or night and even on weekends."

SmartEngage: Reducing No-Shows with AI-Driven Outreach

In addition to improving inbound call handling, Unio is leveraging SmartEngage to decrease patient no-show rates by 25%. This platform automates outbound communication, enabling Unio to proactively:

Send appointment confirmation communications via SMS and voice to reduce missed visits.

Enable Ai automation for rescheduling and cancelling appointments without the need for interaction with a live agent.

Fill last-minute openings to maximize clinician productivity.

Execute voice and SMS campaigns with pre-built templates, making it easy to engage with patients at scale.

Pioneering AI in Healthcare Operations

Beyond patient communication, Unio continues to lead the way in AI adoption across healthcare. In addition to its partnership with IntelePeer, Unio has successfully integrated AI-driven solutions to streamline clinical documentation and enhance polyp detection during colonoscopies, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and excellence in patient care.

"At Unio, we are dedicated to ensuring our patients receive world-class care," said Clayton Lawrence, COO at Unio Health Partners. "AI technology has become a game-changer—not just for patient engagement, but for clinician efficiency, revenue optimization, and overall operational effectiveness."

About Unio Health Partners

Unio Health Partners is a differentiated physician services platform established to transform Urology, Gastroenterology, and Radiation Oncology care delivery across the Western United States. Unio partners with leading physician practices, fostering a collaborative environment and best practice sharing. For more information, visit www.uniohp.com.

About Unio Specialty Care

Unio Specialty Care is a multispecialty physician practice partnered with Unio Health Partners to deliver Gastroenterology, Urology and Radiation Oncology services to over 400,000 patients annually in California. With 49 practice locations and over 150 physicians and advanced practice providers, Unio Specialty Care is a leading practice for independent, community-based physicians. For more information visit www.uniospecialtycare.com.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer is a leading provider of cloud communications solutions, offering an end-to-end conversational AI platform designed to optimize customer engagement and streamline operations. Known for its secure, scalable, and innovative technology, IntelePeer empowers organizations across industries to deliver superior service and measurable results.

Media Contact

David Embleton, Unio Health Partners, 1 858-888-7700 1206, [email protected], www.uniohp.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Unio Health Partners