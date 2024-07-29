Unio Specialty Care: Advancing the healthcare paradigm shift in urology and gastroenterology towards value-based care

In the realm of healthcare, the concept of value-based care stands as a beacon of hope amid rising costs and increasing demand for quality services. At the forefront of this movement is Unio Specialty Care ("Unio"), a leading healthcare organization in California, dedicated to pioneering advancements in Urology & Gastroenterology.

TORRANCE, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This article outlines our contributions in Urology, highlighting a strategic focus on three critical areas: conservative management of favorable-risk (slow growing) prostate cancer, Novel Outpatient Technologies, and Cutting-edge Clinical Trials in bladder and prostate cancers.

Redefining Prostate Cancer Management with Active Surveillance

Prostate cancer remains a significant health challenge, affecting a substantial portion of the male population. Traditionally, treatment options such as surgery and radiation therapy have dominated the landscape, often at considerable financial and personal costs. However, recent advances in medical research and practice have highlighted the efficacy of Active Surveillance (AS), a form of conservative management, for managing favorable-risk prostate cancer (FR-PCa).

Dr. Franklin Gaylis, Executive Medical Director of Unio Health Partners and Chief Scientific Officer of Unio Specialty Care, pointed out that "Unio's commitment to enhancing the adoption of Active Surveillance is supported by recent findings that showcase substantial cost savings and improved patient outcomes by avoiding the harms that may occur with surgery and radiation."

By leveraging pay-for-performance (P4P) incentive models and transparent reporting mechanisms, Unio has successfully increased the adoption of conservative management strategies from 65.5% to 83% among eligible patients. This shift not only reduces the financial burden on healthcare systems but also preserves patients' quality of life by avoiding unnecessary invasive procedures. The implementation of structured electronic medical record (EMR) templates and real-time data analytics has been pivotal in achieving these outcomes. Initial investments in automated data capture and reporting systems have proven to be cost-effective in the long run.

Advancing Bladder and Prostate Clinical Trials

In addition to optimizing current practices, Unio remains dedicated to advancing clinical knowledge through robust bladder and prostate cancer clinical trials. Collaborative efforts with San Diego leading researchers and experts in genitourinary cancers such as Paul Dato MD, Amirali Salmasi, MD and Ashley Lowe, NP-C, underscore Unio's commitment to innovation and excellence in oncological care. These trials not only explore promising new treatments but also contribute to the global body of evidence-based medicine, guiding future standards of care.

As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, the imperative to deliver better value at lower costs becomes increasingly urgent. Unio's proactive approach in promoting value-based (better quality at lower cost) care in urology sets a benchmark for the industry. By championing initiatives like active surveillance, and leading cutting-edge clinical trials, Unio not only improves patient outcomes but also demonstrates tangible savings for healthcare payors.

Dr. Gaylis recently presented at the Physician-Focused Payment Model Technical Advisory Committee (PTAC), an independent federal advisory committee that recommends physician-focused payment models and related topics to the Secretary of HHS. His presentation focused on 'What Do We Want to Measure in Population-Based Total Cost of Care (PB-TCOC) Models, and How?' These models are designed to measure and manage healthcare costs for a specific patient population over a defined period, with the goal of improving quality and outcomes while controlling costs.

Moving forward, sustained collaboration between healthcare providers, payors, and policymakers will be crucial in scaling these innovations across broader healthcare ecosystems. "By investing in value-based care initiatives, we have proven that smaller, independent provider groups can pave the way for a more sustainable and patient-centric future in health care," said Dr. Gaylis.

Through these concerted efforts, Unio continues to uphold its commitment to excellence, driving positive change in urological care and reaffirming its position as a trailblazer in value-based healthcare.

About Unio Specialty Care and Unio Health Partners

Unio Specialty Care is a multi-specialty physician practice, dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of urologic conditions, digestive health issues and many cancers, with integrated offices located throughout California. Unio Health Partners is a differentiated physician services platform established by Triton Pacific Capital Partners to transform urology, gastroenterology, and radiation oncology care delivery across the Western United States. Unio partners with leading independent physician practices, fostering a collaborative environment and best practice sharing.

