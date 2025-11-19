Unio Specialty Care Affiliates with Comprehensive GI Care, Expanding Access to Digestive Health Services in Greater Long Beach/Orange County

Unio Specialty Care has partnered with Comprehensive GI Care in Los Alamitos, expanding access to high-quality digestive health services in the Greater Long Beach/Orange County area. The affiliation enhances patient access to advanced diagnostics, procedures, and coordinated GI care while preserving the practice's trusted, patient-centered approach.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unio Specialty Care, a multispecialty physician practice whose gastroenterology division is California's largest GI medical group, today announced it has partnered with Comprehensive GI Care, a well-established digestive health practice based in Los Alamitos, California. The partnership expands Unio's presence in Southern California and enhances access to high-quality GI care for patients in the Long Beach–Los Alamitos corridor and surrounding communities.

"Comprehensive GI Care has built a strong reputation for patient-centered care," said Michael Osmundson, MD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Unio Health Partners. "Affiliating with Unio gives the practice the resources of a coordinated, statewide GI platform—supporting clinical excellence, access, and innovation for the community it serves."

"As we join Unio Specialty Care, patients will continue to receive the same quality of care they have come to expect from our practice at our Los Alamitos location, with the added benefit of expanded services, stronger care coordination, and streamlined access to advanced diagnostics and procedures," said Lisa Hertz, MD, Gastroenterologist, Comprehensive GI Care. "We're excited to bring the advantages of a broader GI network to our patients while maintaining compassionate and personalized care."

Expanded access and coordinated care

Comprehensive GI Care will integrate into Unio's statewide GI platform, improving referral pathways and access to advanced procedures, screening and surveillance programs, and subspecialty care. Services include diagnosis and treatment of a wide array of gastrointestinal disorders as well as procedures including colonoscopy, endoscopy, capsule endoscopy and esophageal manometry, among others.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. DLA Piper, led by Sal Favuzza, advised Unio. Gary Hampar advised Comprehensive GI Care.

About Comprehensive GI Care

Comprehensive GI Care is a private gastroenterology practice located at 4772 Katella Ave., Suite 200, Los Alamitos, CA 90720. In addition to seeing patients at the Los Alamitos office, procedures are performed at the Memorial Outpatient Surgery Center at 3833 Worsham Ave., Suite 200, Long Beach, CA 90808. For appointments, call (562) 596-5552 or visit www.uniospecialtycare.com.

About Unio Specialty Care

Unio Specialty Care is a multispecialty physician practice partnered with Unio Health Partners to deliver Gastroenterology, Urology and Radiation Oncology services to over 400,000 patients annually in California. With 50 practice locations and 160 physicians and advanced practice providers, Unio Specialty Care is a leading practice for independent, community-based physicians. For more information visit www.uniospecialtycare.com.

About Unio Health Partners

Unio Health Partners is a differentiated physician services platform established to transform Urology, Gastroenterology, and Radiation Oncology care delivery across California. Unio partners with leading physician practices, fostering a collaborative environment and best practice sharing. For more information, visit www.uniohp.com.

