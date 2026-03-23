Unio Specialty Care Gastroenterology Launches Virtual Mind-Gut Program to Improve Care for Patients with Digestive Disorders

Unio Specialty Care partners with SideBy Care to launch a virtual Mind-Gut Program, offering evidence-based treatment for patients with chronic digestive disorders and gut-brain conditions.

TORRANCE, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unio Specialty Care, California's leading specialist provider of Gastroenterology and Urology services, today announced the launch of a new, virtual Mind-Gut Program, delivered in partnership with SideBy Care. This partnership is designed to assist patients with chronic digestive symptoms and address the often-overlooked gut-brain connection.

Patients living with disorders of gut-brain interaction (DGBIs) experience a wide range of ongoing digestive symptoms, such as abdominal pain, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, among other symptoms. According to the Rome Foundation, these conditions occur when communication between the gut and the brain becomes disrupted, leading to persistent symptoms even when no structural disease is present.

A recent study found that 38% of patients with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (also known as IBS, a type of DGBI) reported having contemplated suicide due to their symptoms, reflecting the significant emotional burden associated with these conditions. [1]

Despite their prevalence and severity, DGBIs are under-recognized alongside traditional gastrointestinal diagnoses, leaving many patients with unresolved symptoms that significantly interfere with daily life. Unio Specialty Care, through its partnership with SideBy Care, seeks to address many of the mental and physical challenges faced by those suffering from DGBIs.

Now offered to Unio Specialty Care patients, the SideBy Care Mind-Gut Program uses an evidence-based approach to treating chronic digestive symptoms. Through secure virtual visits from home, patients work with a specialized care team that includes a Mind-Gut Specialist and a Registered Dietitian. Together, they address nutrition, movement, sleep, stress, and thought patterns—key factors known to influence gut-brain signaling and symptom severity.

"The Mind-Gut Program helps people with ongoing digestive symptoms better understand what may be contributing to their symptoms and develop a personalized plan to improve how their gut and brain communicate — so they can feel better, function better, and get back to daily life," according to SideBy Care.

"Unio Specialty Care recognized the need for a more comprehensive treatment approach for patients struggling with ongoing gut-brain disorders," said Edward Cohen, MD, President of Unio Specialty Care. "By offering the SideBy Care Mind-Gut Program and embracing a virtual care model, we can extend care beyond the clinic and better meet the real-world needs of our patients."

"Disorders of gut-brain interaction are extremely common, and many patients are left managing symptoms on their own," said Sahil R. Patel, MD, Chief Medical Officer of SideBy Care. "The Mind-Gut Program fills a critical gap by providing evidence-based care designed to treat chronic digestive issues and improve patient quality of life."

About Unio Specialty Care

Unio Specialty Care is a multispecialty physician practice partnered with Unio Health Partners to deliver Gastroenterology, Urology, and Radiation Oncology services to over 550,000 patients annually in California. With 53 practice locations and over 165 physicians and advanced practice providers, Unio Specialty Care is a leading practice for independent, community-based physicians. For more information, visit www.uniospecialtycare.com.

About SideBy Care

SideBy Care is a virtual healthcare company specializing in evidence-based treatment for disorders of gut-brain interaction. In partnership with leading gastroenterology practices, SideBy Care delivers the Mind-Gut Program—a structured approach that integrates behavioral health strategies, nutrition therapy, and coordinated care. Through a dedicated clinical team and convenient virtual visits, SideBy Care delivers evidence-based care for patients with disorders of gut-brain interaction to improve quality of life and support lasting, sustainable relief. Learn more at sidebycare.com.

References

[1] Miller V, Hopkins L, Whorwell PJ. Suicidal ideation in patients with irritable bowel syndrome. Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. 2004.

Media Contact

David Embleton, Unio Specialty Care, 1 (858) 888-7700 1206, [email protected], uniospecialtycare.com

SOURCE Unio Specialty Care