Unio Specialty Care Launches State-of-the-Art CyberKnife® S7™ System at San Diego Radiation Oncology Center

New robotic radiosurgery platform offers faster, more precise, and more comfortable treatment for cancer patients in Southern California

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unio Specialty Care is proud to announce the installation of the CyberKnife® S7™ robotic radiosurgery system at its community-based San Diego Radiation Oncology center. This next-generation system represents a major advancement in non-invasive cancer treatment, delivering high-dose radiation with sub-millimeter accuracy. The Cyberknife system significantly shortens treatment times to just 5 or less days vs the traditional 28 to 45-day treatment cycles.

The CyberKnife S7 combines advanced motion tracking and real-time adaptive treatment delivery, allowing physicians to treat tumors that move within the body — such as those in the lung or prostate — while protecting surrounding healthy tissue. Patients benefit from fewer side effects, shorter and fewer treatment sessions, and in many cases, Cyberknife is a non-surgical alternative for the treatment of inoperable tumors.

"The CyberKnife S7 sets a new standard for precision and patient experience," said Dr. Donald Fuller, Radiation Oncologist at Unio Specialty Care. "Because the treatment can now be completed in one to five sessions, patients who travel from farther away can complete their care in fewer visits, avoiding the need for multiple trips. We're excited to offer this groundbreaking technology to the San Diego community and surrounding areas."

Key benefits of the CyberKnife S7 system:

Non-invasive, outpatient treatment — no incisions, no anesthesia, and no recovery time

Faster treatment delivery, often completed in less than 30 minutes

Fewer sessions needed —treatment is completed in 1 to 5 visits

Real-time motion synchronization to track and treat moving tumors with precision

Expanded treatment options for previously untreatable or recurrent tumors

The San Diego location will be one of only two cancer centers in California, and the only location in Southern California to offer the CyberKnife S7 system, furthering Unio Specialty Care's commitment to delivering cutting-edge, community-based specialty care across its network. Unio's community-based radiation oncology centers offer a convenient alternative to a large, complex health system campus.

Unio Specialty Care Radiation Oncologists

Donald B. Fuller, MD

Tahir Ijaz, MD, FRCP, FACRO

Reza Shirazi, MD, EE, FACRO

Siavosh Vakilian, MD, FRCP(C), DABR

About Unio Specialty Care

Unio Specialty Care is a multispecialty physician practice partnered with Unio Health Partners to deliver Gastroenterology, Urology and Radiation Oncology services to over 500,000 patients annually in California. With 52 practice locations and over 165 physicians and advanced practice providers, Unio Specialty Care is a leading practice for independent, community-based physicians. For more information visit www.uniospecialtycare.com.

About Unio Health Partners

Unio Health Partners is a differentiated physician services platform established to transform Urology, Gastroenterology, and Radiation Oncology care delivery across California. Unio partners with leading physician practices, fostering a collaborative environment and best practice sharing. For more information, visit www.uniohp.com.

About Accuray

Accuray develops advanced radiotherapy systems that enable precise, non-invasive treatment for cancer and other conditions. The CyberKnife® S7™, launched in 2020, delivers high-dose radiation with sub-millimeter accuracy and AI-driven motion tracking. Accuray is committed to expanding treatment options and improving patient outcomes worldwide. Learn more at www.accuray.com.

