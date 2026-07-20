Unio Specialty Care Partners with Physicians Formerly Affiliated with Golden Gate Urology, Expanding Access to Urologic Care in the San Francisco Bay Area

"This affiliation allows us to preserve the personal, relationship-based care that has defined Golden Gate Urology, while giving our physicians additional operational support, broader specialty collaboration, and resources to better serve patients across the Bay Area." Daniel T. Oberlin, MD Post this

"As we join Unio Specialty Care, our patients will continue to see the same trusted physicians at our existing locations," said Daniel T. Oberlin, MD, former President and CEO of Golden Gate Urology. "This affiliation allows us to preserve the personal, relationship-based care that has defined Golden Gate Urology, while giving our physicians additional operational support, broader specialty collaboration, and resources to better serve patients across the Bay Area."

Expanded Access and Coordinated Care

The physicians will integrate into Unio's California urology platform, improving access to advanced diagnostics, surgical technologies, and subspecialty expertise. The practice provides comprehensive urologic services, including care for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), kidney stones, urinary incontinence, men's health conditions, and urologic cancers.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. DLA Piper, led by Sal Favuzza, advised Unio. Physician Growth Partners and Alston & Bird advised Golden Gate Urology.

About Golden Gate Urology

Golden Gate Urology is a private urology practice serving patients throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, with 13 physicians practicing across six locations. The group provides comprehensive evaluation and treatment for a wide range of urologic conditions using advanced diagnostic and surgical techniques. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.goldengateurology.com.

About Unio Specialty Care

Unio Specialty Care is a multispecialty physician practice partnered with Unio Health Partners to deliver Gastroenterology, Urology, and Radiation Oncology services to over 500,000 patients annually in California. With more than 57 practice locations and over 180 physicians and advanced practice providers, Unio Specialty Care is a leading practice for independent, community-based physicians. For more information, visit www.uniospecialtycare.com.

About Unio Health Partners

Unio Health Partners is a differentiated physician services platform established to transform Urology, Gastroenterology, and Radiation Oncology care delivery across California. Unio partners with leading physician practices, fostering a collaborative environment and best practice sharing. For more information, visit www.uniohp.com.

Media Contact

David Embleton, Unio Health Partners, 1 (858) 888-7700 1206, [email protected], uniohp.com

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SOURCE Unio Health Partners