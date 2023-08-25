Union College Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Jing Chen a STEM Scholarship recipient

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Jing Chen a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Jing Chen, a senior, studies Computer Science at Union College. She is the Co-President of the Union College Chapter of ACM-W (Association of Computing Machinery-Women). Recently, she interned with Flutter Care, a women-led start-up that designs wearable devices and telehealth software for expectant parents. During her internship, Chen helped build The Flutter Care Pregnancy Companion App, conduct user interviews, and implement inclusive application features.

"Jing's commitment to developing inclusive and accessible technology is what makes her a great recipient of this scholarship," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

