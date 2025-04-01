Union Home Loan: California's Premier Hard Money Lender

We understand that speed is critical in the real estate market, which is why our lending process can provide funding in as little as seven days or less. Post this

Union Home Loan stands out in the lending industry by offering a diverse range of hard money loan programs, including bridge loans, purchase loans, estate loans, refinances, cash-out refinances, and construction loans. As an equity-based lender, Union Home Loan focuses on asset value rather than borrower credit scores, ensuring that real estate investors have access to financing when traditional banks may not be an option.

"Our goal is to support real estate investors with fast, reliable funding solutions," said Lane Scholes, Loan Officer at Union Home Loan. "We understand that speed is critical in the real estate market, which is why our lending process can provide funding in as little as seven days or less."

EQUITY BASED LENDING (BAD CREDIT IS OK!)

Union Home Loan is known for its streamlined lending process, making it easier for investors to secure financing without unnecessary delays. By focusing on the property's value rather than the borrower's financial history, Union Home Loan enables investors to capitalize on opportunities that might otherwise be out of reach.

FUNDING CALIFORNIA INVESTMENT PROPERTIES

As a dedicated hard money lender, Union Home Loan exclusively funds non-owner-occupied properties, including residential, commercial, and multifamily investments. This focus allows them to tailor their loan programs to meet the specific needs of property investors and real estate developers looking for quick and flexible financing options.

HIGH LOAN VOLUME & TRUSTED REPUTATION

With a commitment to serving California's real estate investment community, Union Home Loan funds approximately 150 loans per year. This high volume of transactions is a testament to their expertise, reliability, and strong relationships with investors. Their track record of success has solidified their reputation as a go-to hard money lender for real estate professionals seeking efficient capital solutions.

WHY CHOOSE UNION HOME LOAN?

Speed: Funding available in seven days or less.

Flexibility: A wide range of loan options for residential, commercial, and multifamily properties.

Equity-Based Lending: Loan approvals are based on the amount of equity the borrower has in a property, not personal credit.

Expertise: Over 35 years of experience in the California real estate lending market.

real estate lending market. High Volume Lending: Over 150 funded loans funded per year, demonstrating trust and efficiency.

Union Home Loan's commitment to providing quick and flexible financing solutions ensures that real estate investors have access to the capital they need to succeed in a competitive market. With a streamlined approval process and an emphasis on asset value, Union Home Loan continues to set the standard for hard money lending in California.

ABOUT UNION HOME LOAN, INC.

Union Home Loan is a premier hard money lender based in California, specializing in loans for non-owner-occupied investment properties. Offering bridge loans, purchase loans, estate loans, refinances, cash-out refinances, and construction loans, Union Home Loan provides quick funding solutions with an efficient process that can close deals in seven days or less.

Media Contact

Michael Stewart, Union Home Loan, Inc., 1 8182230000 11, [email protected], https://www.unionhomeloan.com/

SOURCE Union Home Loan, Inc.