Union Knoll Debuts in July 2026: Triple Crown Corporation Brings Best-Value Residential Rentals for Families to Middletown, PA

Triple Crown Corporation is opening Union Knoll, a brand-new townhome rental community in Middletown this July. It is set to deliver some of the best-value residential rentals for families in Pennsylvania, featuring modern design, spacious layouts and resort-style amenities in a well-connected location in the region.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A regional developer, builder and property manager since 1977, Triple Crown Corporation will open Union Knoll at 100 Union Knoll Drive in Middletown, Pennsylvania, in July 2026. The new community brings best-value residential rentals to families across the region through purpose-built, modern townhomes. Union Knoll represents the latest addition to Triple Crown Corporation's growing residential portfolio.

Why Are Families Choosing Union Knoll for Residential Rentals in Pennsylvania?

Families are choosing Union Knoll for its spacious floor plans, convenience, prime location and amenities that make everyday living feel effortless. Available in two- and three-bedroom floor plans, each townhome offers 2.5 baths, an open-concept layout and a designer kitchen outfitted with matte slate appliances.

Residents at Union Knoll gain access to an on-site pool and fitness center that supports relaxation and active living, along with a clubhouse and professionally maintained grounds.

The open-concept design connects living and dining areas, giving each floor plan a natural flow for family living. Private garages are available, a practical amenity not always standard in rental townhomes. Community amenities include:

A saltwater pool: Open to all residents for outdoor recreation and relaxation

A fitness center: On-site exercise facilities that support an active daily lifestyle

A clubhouse: A welcoming space for community events and social gatherings

Landscaped grounds: Professionally maintained common areas that create a clean and inviting environment

Situated in Middletown, Union Knoll offers families convenient access to Harrisburg, Hershey and the broader Central Pennsylvania corridor, making it a practical choice for households near employers, schools and everyday services.

For families considering rentals in the area, Union Knoll combines new construction, community amenities, and professional management under Triple Crown Corporation. Residents enjoy attentive maintenance and community care, consistent with the company's standards throughout its regional properties.

Triple Crown Corporation says, "These services are delivered and managed by expert professionals with high standards of performance, safety and quality." That commitment, built over nearly five decades of development and property management across the region, underlies what Union Knoll will bring to the community.

Families can schedule a tour or reserve a townhome at Union Knoll ahead of the July 2026 community opening. Interested individuals can also contact the organization about its specific pet policies.

About Triple Crown Corporation

Triple Crown Corporation is a Central Pennsylvania developer, builder and property management company founded in 1977. The company constructs and manages quality residential rentals for families in Pennsylvania. Other services include property management and acquisition of raw land, finished lots and existing residential and commercial rental investment properties.

Media Contact

Karen Jordan, Triple Crown Corporation, 1 717-657-5729, [email protected], https://www.triplecrowncorp.com/

SOURCE Triple Crown Corporation