Union Park Capital Acquires autoVimation GmbH, Further Expanding Exaktera's Industrial Vision Capabilities

"The addition of autoVimation is a powerful complement to our growing portfolio," says Cindy Ye, CEO of Exaktera. "Their industry-leading expertise in protective camera housings and integrated accessories fills a critical need in our customers' vision systems. The acquisition reinforces our strategy to offer complete, high-end vision solutions for the industrial imaging and photonics market.

autoVimation's engineered products are widely used across diverse industries, including factory automation, machine vision, electronics, food & beverage, logistics, life sciences, and semiconductors. The acquisition broadens Exaktera's capabilities and extends its reach into key global markets. "We are thrilled to welcome autoVimation to Exaktera," said Thomas Buschmann, COO and President Europe of Exaktera. "Their trusted brand, deep engineering capabilities, and hands-on customer relationships will enhance our offerings and allow us to deliver best-in-class vision solutions to our customers".

The Founder and Managing Director, Peter Neuhaus, will continue to lead the business under Exaktera's ownership. "Joining Exaktera is an exciting next chapter for autoVimation," said Mr. Neuhaus. "With Exaktera's global platform and industrial vision expertise, we will be better positioned to scale our solutions and innovate faster. We look forward to working closely with the other Exaktera businesses to bring even greater value to our customers."

About autoVimation GmbH

autoVimation GmbH, founded in 2008 and based in Rheinstetten, Germany, is a leading manufacturer of camera housings and accessories for the image processing market. Vision integrators, OEMs, and operators globally rely on autoVimation as a trusted source for custom enclosures as well as for a modular range of profiles and clamps for flexible positioning of cameras, lasers, and LEDs above production lines and in other industrial environments. autoVimation is known for its durable, high-quality housings and commitment to delivering products that meet

the evolving needs of its customers. For more information, visit www.autovimation.com.

About Exaktera

Exaktera is a portfolio company of Union Park focused on manufacturing critical illumination solutions for OEMs where lighting is essential for defining performance and ensuring mission-critical operations. Exaktera's premium brands deliver high-quality solutions for machine vision and precision measurement applications across a wide range of industries for industrial automation and improvement in efficiency, productivity, and safety. For more information, visit www.exaktera.com.

Media Contact

Exaktera, Exaktera, 1 603 893 8778, [email protected]

SOURCE Exaktera