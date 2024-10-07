Union Park Capital Acquires iiM GmbH, Strengthening Exaktera's Positon in the Machine Vision Market

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome iiM into the Exaktera family" says Cindy Ye, CEO of Exaktera. Post this

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome iiM into the Exaktera family," says Cindy Ye, CEO of Exaktera. "This acquisition represents a significant step in our strategy to build Exaktera into the global leading manufacturer of specialty lighting components and solutions for machine vision applications. iiM's deep technical expertise and complementary product offerings will enhance our ability to deliver best-in-class LED solutions to our customers, while also expanding our engineering capabilities in optical measurement", says Thomas Buschmann, President Europe of Exaktera.

Under its new ownership, iiM will continue to be led by Heiko Freund, Peter Anacker, and Axel Müller, who have been pivotal in growing iiM's footprint around the globe and driving its well-known brand reputation in the machine vision industry.

"We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as part of the Exaktera family," said Peter Anacker, Heiko Freund and Axel Müller, Managing Directors of iiM. "Union Park's proven track record of building successful platforms, combined with Exaktera's global presence in the machine vision market and customer success, makes this partnership an excellent fit for iiM. We look forward to continuing to develop new and innovative solutions while also collaborating with the other brands under Exaktera to better serve our existing and new customers."

Vision Ventures GmbH & CO. KG served as the financial advisor to iiM in connection with the transaction.

About iiM GmbH

iiM GmbH, founded in 1998 and based in Suhl, Germany, is a leading developer and manufacturer of machine vision LEDs and optical measurement engineering systems. The company specializes in creating advanced solutions for quality control, inspection, and automation across various industries. iiM is known for its innovative approach and commitment to delivering high-performance products that meet the evolving needs of its customers. For more information, visit www.iim-ag.com.

About Exaktera

Exaktera is a portfolio company of Union Park focused on manufacturing critical illumination solutions for OEMs where lighting is essential for defining performance and ensuring mission-critical operations. Exaktera's premium brands deliver high-quality solutions for machine vision and precision measurement applications across a wide range of industries for industrial automation and improvement in efficiency, productivity, and safety. For more information, visit www.exaktera.com.

