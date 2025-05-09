Union Powered Announces the Launch of its New SaaS Solution for Unions For Immediate Release

Union Powered has announced the release of its new Software as a Service (SaaS) platform designed specifically for unions. This cost-effective solution offers decreasing prices as membership grows, making it accessible for unions of all sizes with no implementation fees or hidden costs. The platform features an intuitive interface that requires no training, allowing immediate implementation with self-service functionality. Users maintain complete ownership of their data and can access comprehensive features including a full member database, events module, customizable permissions, interactive blog, and secure document library.

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Union Powered, a leading provider of comprehensive software solutions for unions, announced today the launch of its new Software as a Service (SaaS) platform. This innovative SaaS solution will complement Union Powered's existing robust, user-friendly software.

Union Powered's new SaaS platform is a cost-effective, flexible, scalable solution for union locals – both small and large – to manage their members. The solution stands out in the market for several reasons:

Low Cost and Scalable: Prices decrease as the number of members in your local increases. This makes it an affordable option for both large and even the smallest locals, unlike many competitor SaaS solutions which often have higher costs and less flexibility.

No Hidden Fees: Unlike many competitors, Union Powered's SaaS platform has no implementation fees or hidden costs, offering complete transparency and pricing predictability.

User-Friendly Interface: The platform features an intuitive dashboard with comprehensive help content, making it easy for users to navigate and use without extensive training or support. This is in contrast to many competitors' SaaS solutions which can be complicated and require extensive training.

Immediate Start and Flexible Data Management: Users can begin using the platform immediately without the need for an implementation project or training. Additionally, the platform is self-serve. Union Powered allows users to leave anytime with their data, providing unmatched flexibility and peace of mind. In contrast, many competitors have long implementation periods, contract penalties, and data access challenges.

Comprehensive Features: The intuitive SaaS platform includes a full member database, integrated events module, highly customizable permissions, an interactive blog with comments, and a secure, searchable library. Many competitors are limited in one or more of these categories, and their features are often limited in functionality.

Self-Serve Functionality: Union Powered's SaaS solution has full self-service functionality, eliminating the need for IT support tickets and allowing users to manage their systems independently. This is in contrast to many on-premises solutions which typically require system changes to be entered by backend developers.

"We are pleased to make this announcement to unions who have been looking for a robust, full-function software solution at a fair price. Union Powered's new SaaS solution is designed to add full functionality to unions at a low cost," said Joshua McColeman, CTO at Union Powered. "Our solution is robust, flexible, and user-friendly, offering unions of all sizes the ability to manage their operations more efficiently and effectively."

Union Powered invites unions to explore the benefits of its new SaaS platform during the launch period. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit the Union Powered website or contact [email protected].

About Union Powered

Founded in 2014 by ex-union president Frank Turco and software developer Joshua McColeman in Sault Ste. Marie Ontario, Union Powered helps clients across North America support over 40,000 proud union members.

