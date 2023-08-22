Unique 100-Day Devotional Provides Guidance and the Tools to Know God's Voice and Grow in the Power of His Glory

I want everyone to experience 'Wow God moments' and grow in knowing God as a friend, BFF. I want my children and grandchildren, family and friends, and everyone to know God's love and recognize His voice. I have learned so much about His character and how much He cares about every tiny detail… Tweet this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Dent said, "I want everyone to experience 'Wow God moments' and grow in knowing God as a friend, BFF. I want my children and grandchildren, family and friends, and everyone to know God's love and recognize His voice. I have learned so much about His character and how much He cares about every tiny detail of our lives. I have been amazed as I learn about God's character to find He laughs, He gets mad, He protects, He fights for us, and so much more. He made us in His image and so we share characteristics and emotions. Like many, I have known rejection and betrayal in life, and I cannot fathom that the God of the Universe, the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords wants to be my friend and that He listens to me and wants me to spend time with Him. I want everyone to know that kind of love."

Dawn April Dent is from Minnesota and grew up on a farm. She loved working with the animals and spending time outdoors. Her father was a pastor, and her mom was a great hostess and partner in her father's ministry to serve others. At four years old, Dent asked Jesus to enter her heart, but it wasn't until she turned sixteen that she experienced God as her friend. She has studied and led discussions about God's Word and encouraged others to know God's love for more than 40 years. Dent loves family time, animals, sports, music and the outdoors. She plays guitar, writes songs, and is energized by sharing about Jesus' love with others.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Journey To Know & Hear Jehovah: 100 Day Devotional to Know God-Jehovah Through The Eyes and Experiences of Moses and God's Law is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Dawn April Dent, Salem Author Services, (910) 880-4619, [email protected]

SOURCE Salem Author Services