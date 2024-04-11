Unique Collection of Poems and Fictional Short Stories Depict How the Ups and Downs of the Author's Childhood Shaped Her Adulthood

Life. God. The creativity sparked by taking in good food, music, people, places and the peace of my current home. Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Meacham said, "Life. God. The creativity sparked by taking in good food, music, people, places and the peace of my current home."

Penny C. Meacham is a Reverend, poet, writer, artist and actress, living in Asheville, North Carolina. She was first published as a poet via Lulu.com. Meacham has been a member of the Donald Hyman Group for 12 years. She is the founder, director, writer and producer of Black Diamond Group Performance Ensemble in the Albany/Schenectady counties in New York and currently starting the 2nd season in Asheville, North Carolina. The group is now a part of her Black Poetry Gospel Theatre Ministry. She is inspired by the life and written works of Maya Angelou and Nikki Giovanni, the music and singing of Gospel artists and her high school teachers who exposed her to theatre. Her first theatre experience was to see "The Wiz" starring a young Stephanie Mills. Meacham is a vendor of ethnic hats, earrings and Dashiki's. She is also a weaver and hand sewer of headwraps. She loves good music.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Brown Girl Grim is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

