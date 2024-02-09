Unique Cyber Threat Intelligence Conference Gathers Business Leaders to Tackle Emerging AI Threats

"Educational events like IntelliC0N are critical to arming organizations with the most up-to-date intel so we can analyze behaviors and modify processes and controls accordingly," Officer at The Cyber Security Forum Initiative (CSFI) Post this

The all-day conference takes place from 8a-5p at the Austin Public Library Events Center at 710 Cesar Chavez St. in Downtown Austin on Monday, February 12 and will feature nationally recognized cyber innovators, cyber threat intelligence experts and Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs).

The state of Texas was among the most targeted locations for cyberattacks in 2023 and some of the state's biggest companies had their user information made available to unauthorized third parties according to a report in the Dallas Morning News.

"Cyber Threat Intelligence is such a vital part of what we do in blocking and fighting cybercrime. Educational events like IntelliC0N are critical to arming organizations with the most up-to-date intel so we can analyze behaviors and modify processes and controls accordingly. It should influence everything we do in security to be effective. I'm excited to see such an intentionally diverse panel of experts to share information and experiences in this specialty," said Maril Vernon, Co-Founder of The Cyber Queens and Officer at The Cyber Security Forum Initiative (CSFI), a non-profit organization with a mission to provide Cyber Warfare awareness, guidance, and security solutions for the US Government and Military.

In 2023 the average cyber-attack in the U.S. cost organizations between $3-5 mill per organization while more than 353 million people were victims of identity theft according to the Identity Theft Resource Center.

IntelliC0N is a conference inspired by esteemed and reliable cybersecurity leaders who are eager to disseminate the latest emerging threat intelligence including the use of artificial intelligence. Some of the most brilliant minds in cybersecurity, including inventors, founders, and top-level security executives will lead a discussion aimed at empowering the cybersecurity community with game-changing solutions to outpace evolving threats.

Leaders from the Austin area business community will be in attendance to hear from a nationally recognized panel of cybersecurity experts sharing the latest emerging threat intelligence.

About Intelliguards

Based in Austin, TX - IntelliGuards is pioneering a groundbreaking security tech service, setting a new industry standard. We not only provide advanced technology but also expertise, sparing your team from the need to learn new systems. Our experts come directly from the frontlines, armed with rigorously vetted processes and unparalleled threat intelligence. We proudly introduce this as Autonomous SOC Fusion.

Media Contact

