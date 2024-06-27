Unique Devotional Is a Must-Have Guide For Christian Parents and Caregivers

What inspired me to write the book is my own struggles raising my daughter to become a God-fearing person and my work as a children's pastor supporting and encouraging families in their journey Post this

"What inspired me to write the book is my own struggles raising my daughter to become a God-fearing person and my work as a children's pastor supporting and encouraging families in their journey," said Li. "I understand the challenges Christian parents face today because I often lacked confidence and felt 'not enough' as a parent. I frequently felt powerless against the culture's waves, pulling me away from God's truth. I doubted myself when my daughter went to church and Bible studies instead of doing sports or extracurricular activities to make her college application look good. During these struggles, God's word was the strong anchor for my anxious heart. His word has the power to stand against the cultural pull. I hope this book will encourage and empower parents in their parenting journey, relying on God and His timeless wisdom to cultivate a loving home environment, nurture a healthy parent-child relationship, and lay a strong foundation in their children's faith."

Originally from Taipei, Taiwan, Li came to the United States after college and earned her MBA and MSA from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She came to know Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior during this time. Li went on to receive a MACE and a DEdMin from Dallas Theological Seminary. After the birth of their daughter, Annie, she and her husband, Frank, recognized their smallness in the parenting journey. They needed God's wisdom, strength, and guidance. THEY NEEDED GOD! Being parents helped them see the Father's heart for His children and His desire for homes to be a fertile ground for children's spiritual development. Li served as a children's leader at Bible Study Fellowship for 10 years and a children's pastor for five years. She is a teacher, daughter, wife, mother, friend, and adventurer. Li and her husband reside in Plano, Texas. Besides teaching the Bible, spending time with her daughter and encouraging others, she also enjoys reading, meeting people, the outdoors, being competitive and learning French and Spanish.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. On the Forehead and In the Heart: Timeless Wisdom from the Bible for Modern-Day Parenting is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

