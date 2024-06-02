Unique Electric Solutions Begins Conversion of 2016 Blue Bird School Bus from Diesel to Electric for Beaverton School District with Support from FORTH Mobility**

Unique Electric Solutions (UES) has announced the initiation of a pioneering project to convert a 2016 Blue Bird School bus from diesel to electric for the Beaverton School District. Supported by FORTH Mobility, this endeavor represents a significant leap toward sustainable transportation in the community.

HOLBROOK, N.Y., June 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unique Electric Solutions (UES) is excited to announce the commencement of a groundbreaking project to convert a 2016 Blue Bird School bus from diesel to electric for the Beaverton School District. This transformative initiative is being carried out with the invaluable support of FORTH Mobility, marking a significant step towards sustainable and cleaner transportation in the community.

This conversion project underscores UES's commitment to environmental stewardship and innovative technological solutions. By transitioning the school bus to electric power, the Beaverton School District aims to reduce emissions, lower operational costs, and promote a healthier environment for students and the community at large.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Beaverton School District and FORTH Mobility on this pioneering project," said Joe Ambrosio, President and CEO at Unique Electric Solutions. "This conversion represents a tangible step towards a greener future, showcasing the potential of electric vehicles in improving public transportation and reducing our carbon footprint."

One of the significant benefits of repowering a vehicle that is in generally good shape, such as this 2016 Blue Bird School bus, is avoiding unnecessary scrappage. By converting instead of replacing, we maximize the use of existing resources and reduce waste, further contributing to environmental sustainability.

The conversion process will employ cutting-edge technology and expertise to ensure the highest standards of performance, safety, and reliability. The project exemplifies the collaborative efforts of UES and FORTH Mobility to drive innovation and sustainability in the transportation sector.

FORTH Mobility, a leader in advancing electric and smart transportation, is providing crucial support for this initiative. Their expertise and resources are instrumental in facilitating the successful execution of this project, highlighting the importance of partnerships in achieving environmental goals. This project aligns with FORTH mission to promote electric mobility and foster sustainable communities and will serve as a model for similar initiatives nationwide.

As the project progresses, UES will provide regular updates, showcasing key milestones and the benefits of the electric bus conversion. This initiative is expected to inspire similar projects across the region and beyond, demonstrating the feasibility and advantages of electric vehicles in various applications.

For more information, please contact:

Victor Pliego

Sr. Business Relationship Manager

[email protected]

505 333 0073 x 524

**About Unique Electric Solutions (UES)**

Unique Electric Solutions is a leader in innovative and sustainable solutions, dedicated to advancing green energy and eco-friendly technologies. With a commitment to environmental stewardship and community partnership, UES strives to create a cleaner, more sustainable future for all.

www.uesmfg.com

**About FORTH Mobility**

FORTH Mobility is a leading organization in advancing electric, smart, and shared transportation. Through advocacy, demonstration projects, and public engagement, FORTH Mobility aims to accelerate the adoption of sustainable transportation solutions to improve communities and reduce environmental impact.

https://forthmobility.org/

**About Beaverton School District**

The Beaverton School District is dedicated to providing high-quality education and fostering a healthy, sustainable environment for its students and staff. Through innovative projects and community collaboration, the district is committed to promoting sustainability and environmental responsibility.

https://www.beaverton.k12.or.us/

Media Contact

Victor Pliego, Unique Electric Solutions, 1 5053330073 524, [email protected], Unique Electric Solutions

