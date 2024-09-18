Unique Exploration about Discovering One's Life Purpose: Refreshing Perspective Begins With the End of Life

"I considered myself a resilient person who leaned on God to get through tough times. However, my resilience was greatly challenged when I experienced a series of significant losses spanning two decades. This cascade of difficult events ultimately inspired me to write this book." Post this

From the most basic questions to the more complex, the author covers often thought about questions like "What can I expect once I'm dead?" and "Once I'm dead, how will I find my way to Heaven?" Readers will discover answers to these and other fascinating questions. Della Pelle's book is ideal for both the curious Christian and anyone just curious about Christianity. Readers will appreciate how the Christian view of eternity is presented through easy-to-understand language and does not require any prior familiarity with the Bible or Christian jargon.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Della Pelle said, "I considered myself a resilient person who leaned on God to get through tough times. However, my resilience was greatly challenged when I experienced a series of significant losses spanning two decades. This cascade of difficult events ultimately inspired me to write this book. To build back my resilience, I leaned even harder on God. I dove into focused Bible research and wrote this book to help give myself clarity regarding life-after-death from the Christian perspective. It is my sincere hope that this book will help give others clarity as well."

After losing her home to a wildfire, Linda Della Pelle experienced the health declines and deaths of her parents, her in-laws and two dear friends. While coping with these difficult circumstances in addition to life's uncertainties during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns, the author's analytical reflection became the catalyst for choosing the topic of her debut book. When not writing, the author enjoys spending time with her husband and in the company of close friends, and engaging people in meaningful conversation.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Starting at the End: What can I expect once I'M DEAD?—The Average Person's Guide to Christianity, Eternity, and Life's Purpose is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Linda Della Pelle, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press