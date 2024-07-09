Unique Pan and Tilt Camera Head for the STRAHL HD Downhole Well Camera

Fiberscope is proud to present the STRAHL HD Downhole Well Camera, a perfect blend of modern technology and affordability. Designed for diverse underground and underwater applications, this innovative camera allows users to expand their inspection capabilities with minimal investment. What sets the STRAHL HD Downhole Well Camera apart is its unique tilt camera head. This feature is not commonly found in most water well downhole cameras, making it a standout choice for thorough inspections. The STRAHL HD Downhole Well Camera is built for a wide range of inspection tasks, including confirming stratigraphy, identifying groundwater inflow zones, assessing well bore conditions, examining casing and pumping systems, and detecting corrosion, bacterial growths, foreign objects, and gas influxes.

