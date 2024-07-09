Unique Pan and Tilt Camera Head for the STRAHL HD Downhole Well Camera

Fiberscope is proud to present the STRAHL HD Downhole Well Camera, a perfect blend of modern technology and affordability. Designed for diverse underground and underwater applications, this innovative camera allows users to expand their inspection capabilities with minimal investment. What sets the STRAHL HD Downhole Well Camera apart is its unique tilt camera head. This feature is not commonly found in most water well downhole cameras, making it a standout choice for thorough inspections. The STRAHL HD Downhole Well Camera is built for a wide range of inspection tasks, including confirming stratigraphy, identifying groundwater inflow zones, assessing well bore conditions, examining casing and pumping systems, and detecting corrosion, bacterial growths, foreign objects, and gas influxes.
WINNIPEG, MB, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fiberscope is proud to present the STRAHL HD Downhole Well Camera, featuring a state-of-the-art camera head that sets a new standard in pipe inspection technology.
The camera head has a compact diameter of 45mm (1.77") and a length of 422mm (16.6"), making it suitable for various pipe sizes. It is equipped with dual HD cameras for both straight and 90° side views, providing comprehensive coverage of the pipe interior. The 360° endless panning feature ensures continuous rotation without cable tangling, while the wide 120° field of view captures extensive areas in a single pass. Delivering a high resolution of 720p with 1.3 million pixels and a sensitivity of 0.01 Lux, the camera head captures sharp and detailed images even in low-light conditions.
Built with stainless steel for durability, the camera head is robust and designed to withstand harsh environments. It is tightly sealed and has an IP68 waterproof rating, capable of withstanding pressures up to 30 bars in freshwater, equivalent to depths of up to 1000 feet. The superbright LED illumination, with 12 high-output LEDs (6 sideways and 6 downward) and adjustable brightness, ensures clear visibility during inspections. The camera head also features a permanent focus, maintaining sharp images without manual adjustments, and weighs 2.4kg, balancing durability with ease of handling.
The advanced camera head of the STRAHL HD Downhole Well Camera is designed for detailed inspections of various underground and underwater applications, making it an invaluable tool for professionals.
