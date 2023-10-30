Unique Sourcing Solutions to Optimize Time and Budget in Clinical Trial, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The balancing act of clinical supply management can be very daunting; how do sponsors ensure that there is enough drug to meet patient demand while minimizing costs? Post this

This webinar will introduce innovative sourcing strategies for commercially available medications while assessing the pros and cons of the different options. The speaker will provide insight into key considerations when choosing the appropriate sourcing option(s) and discuss the value of migrating from a transactional approach to strategic sourcing.

The featured speaker will address sponsors' common concerns when establishing a global clinical trial supply strategy, and provide solutions to challenges that sponsors have faced related to clinical supplies, including:

The cost of wasted material

Medication shortages

Escalating prices of comparators

Increasing complexity of clinical trial designs

Managing short expiry dates

Patient recruitment

Join this webinar to find out more about overcoming these challenges and learn how making the right strategic sourcing choice(s) can have a positive impact on clinical trials as well as the budget.

Join Michelle Novak, Director Business Development, North America, Clinical Trial Services, Inceptua, for the live webinar on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Unique Sourcing Solutions to Optimize Time and Budget in Clinical Trial.

