Unirac Joins Forces with S-5! in Pioneering Alliance to Propel Solar Energy Deployment

Moreover, the partnership is taking significant strides in technological integration. Both companies are actively working to incorporate each other's solutions into their respective design tools – Unirac's U-Builder™ and S-5!'s Solar Calculator. This integration promises to streamline the solar project design process, making it more efficient and user-friendly.

Ernest Gallegos, director of products at Unirac, emphasized the company's commitment and vision, stating,"We are dedicated to driving innovation in solar mounting technology and ensuring our customers remain at the forefront of the industry. Our partnership with S-5! enables us to deliver solutions that not only boost efficiency and ensure code compliance but also reflect our unwavering commitment to our customers' success. We see this as a significant advancement in our ongoing efforts to provide the best experience for our customers and to offer peace of mind to consumers adopting solar energy."

The partnership marks a significant stride in addressing several critical needs within the solar energy sector. Foremost, we are ensuring compliance with new requirements that attachments are integrated into UL2703 certifications. These requirements are increasingly mandated by AHJs. This aspect of our collaboration guarantees that our systems not only meet these stringent standards but also provide our customers with the reassurance and compliance they need.

"Why is this partnership so important?" says Gallegos. "It's because doing solar in a sustainable way, where the solar assets last as long as their intended time and purpose, is vital for the industry's growth and customer acceptance. Unirac and S5! share a common vision of bringing solar energy to the masses in the most efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly manner. By adopting sustainable practices and adhering to industry-leading codes, we are not only ensuring the longevity of solar installations but also building trust and confidence among customers."

Mark Gies, director of product management at S-5!, adds, "We are excited about taking our partnership with Unirac to a new level by incorporating our solar attachment solutions into their project design tools and technical certifications, making it easier and more efficient for design and permitting systems that utilize their rails and our clamps." He continues, "We have always been driven to make processes as user-friendly as possible for installers and end-users by providing world-class support and technical data."

