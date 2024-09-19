United Airlines Partners with Rise Against Hunger for Global Meal Packaging Initiative in September

As part of United Airlines' September of Service, United is hosting 16 meal packaging events at airports worldwide through a partnership with Rise Against Hunger.

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rise Against Hunger, the international nonprofit organization, is partnering with United Airlines for the fourth annual September of Service, United's company-wide initiative focused on uniting employees in serving communities in need around the world. From September 3-24, Rise Against Hunger and United Airlines are collaborating to host 16 meal packaging events at airport hubs globally, aiming to package over 400,000 meals for people facing hunger.

United Airlines' September of Service initiative is dedicated to honoring the memory of those lost and the families affected by the tragic events of September 11. United employees will dedicate their time to meaningful causes throughout September, engaging in more than 125 volunteer opportunities with nonprofit partners. This includes the 16 meal packaging events facilitated by Rise Against Hunger, eight of which took place on September 11, which is now recognized as a national day of service.

"Serving as a force for good is part of United's DNA," said Helon Hammond, Vice President of Global Learning and People and Community Impact. "We're proud to work again this year with Rise Against Hunger and come together in service of those in need across the globe."

Throughout the month, hundreds of United Airlines employees and customers are packaging 400,000 nutritious meals consisting of rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and vitamins. Rise Against Hunger will distribute the meals to communities facing critical food insecurity worldwide.

"Rise Against Hunger is honored to partner with United Airlines on this meaningful month of service, coming together to recognize those affected by September 11 by giving back," said Rick Kearney, Rise Against Hunger CEO. "The meals packaged during the September of Service will enable us to have a profound impact on global hunger and ensure thousands of people receive the immediate, vital nutrition they need."

The meal packaging campaign includes:

September 3 : Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

: International Airport (LAX) September 11 : George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE), Denver International Airport (DEN), Orlando International Airport (MCO) and United's India Knowledge Center

: George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE), International Airport (DEN), International Airport (MCO) and United's India Knowledge Center September 12 : LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

: LaGuardia Airport (LGA) September 13 : Dulles International Airport (IAD)

: Dulles International Airport (IAD) September 17 : United Airlines Headquarters ( Willis Tower ), London Heathrow Airport (LHR)

: United Airlines Headquarters ( ), London Heathrow Airport (LHR) September 24 : United's Chicago Reservation Center, United's Houston Reservations Center, San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

The meal packaging events during this year's September of Service continue a long-standing partnership between Rise Against Hunger and United Airlines. Since 2017, United has packaged more than 2.7 million Rise Against Hunger meals for distribution in 27 countries. United has also supported Rise Against Hunger's work to address immediate needs and advance long-term food security solutions by enabling the nonprofit's meal distribution, emergency relief efforts and sustainable agricultural development projects.

About Rise Against Hunger

Rise Against Hunger, an international humanitarian organization, is growing a global movement to end hunger by nourishing lives, empowering communities and responding to emergencies. Through a global network based in the U.S. and with six international offices, the organization provides volunteer-packaged meals and other assistance for people facing hunger today. Rise Against Hunger has facilitated volunteer packaging of more than 600 million meals to be distributed to countries around the world. In addition to providing immediate nourishment, the organization works with local leaders to implement sustainable agriculture and income-generating projects that support long-term solutions to food security and empower communities to thrive. To learn more about Rise Against Hunger's efforts to end hunger worldwide, please visit www.riseagainsthunger.org.

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL."

