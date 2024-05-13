United Basketball League Announces Key Appointments to its C-Suite to Bolster Executive Leadership Team

Ahead of Inaugural September Season, League Brings in Industry Veterans Angela Weathers as Chief Operating Officer and Roshika (Ro') Thompson as Chief Accounting Officer

HOUSTON, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The United Basketball League (UBL), a professional basketball organization geared toward domestic teams, player development, and community engagement, today announced key executive appointments to expand UBL's C-suite, which now include industry veterans Angela Weathers as Chief Operating Officer and Ro' Thompson as Chief Accounting Officer. Angela and Ro' will report directly to Chris Allison, Chief Visionary Officer of the UBL.

As the UBL's new Chief Operating Officer, Angela, also known as 'Coach A' in the sports world, will initially focus on getting the Texas market operational ahead of the UBL: Showcase this Fall. She will also be responsible for ensuring that each department is following the goals, policies, and procedures laid out by the UBL. Angela has spent her entire career helping grow the game of basketball. Former professional player turned executive, Angela previously served as Head Coach/GM and Partner of the Dallas Skyline team, Interim Head Coach of Kendrick Perkins' Beaumont Panthers, and Former Director of Player Development of Mark Cuban's Dallas Basketball Academy.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the UBL as its first Chief Operations Officer," said Weathers. "Based on what I've accomplished thus far in my career, I have a direct, personal connection with what the league is trying to build: fostering a close, interwoven community that will bring professional basketball to more engaged fans. I look forward to working closely with our leadership, coaches, players, partners, media, and especially our fan base to make the launch of the UBL a success."

As the UBL's new Chief Accounting Officer, Ro' Thompson will focus on setting up internal, standardized financial policies and procedures that each organization/team can follow in their day-to-day accounting practices. Prior to joining the UBL, Ro' was the Executive Administrator for the NBRPA (National Basketball Retired Players Association), Houston Chapter, where she managed 70+ basketball legends and collaborated with the organization's Board members. Ro' is also a financial representative for Rethink Wealth LLC, proudly serving families, small businesses, and individuals.

"I'm excited about the UBL and the roster of business all-stars that have assembled to help get this program underway," noted Thompson. "Ricky Davis, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of the UBL, and I have a long history from my days with the NBRPA. He's always shown his passion for the betterment of the community, which is an avenue that the UBL will provide. I can't wait to contribute my financial skills and capabilities to support the league, teams, players, and fans."

"Angela and Ro' are all stars in the basketball community and come to the United Basketball League with a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will be one of the major catalysts for the UBL's ongoing growth," stated Chris Allison, Chief Visionary Officer of the UBL. "Adding this caliber of leadership, management, and operational talent propels the league years ahead of where we should be. Their level of professionalism gives the league the tools to be successful from the beginning."

Additional executive appointments are in the works and will be announced in the near future. Most recently, the UBL announced the cities that will host teams in Texas and Indiana. For more, read the press release, "United Basketball League Announces Team Locations in Indiana and Texas Ahead of September Showcase."

The United Basketball League (UBL) is a professional basketball league in North America geared toward domestic teams, player development, and community engagement. The league is a culmination of elevated minor league organizations that offer the opportunity and development for local basketball players to begin or continue their careers by competing at a higher level. The UBL has a community-centric vision and connects with local markets through its first-of-its-kind Fan-to-Founder program that enables ownership opportunities to its fan base, as well as its Ambassador Program which aligns professional athletes and celebrities with cultural values and identities. To learn more about the UBL, visit www.theubl.com.

