United Basketball League Announces Partnership with vivenu on Ticketing Deal

HOUSTON and TAMPA, Fla., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The United Basketball League (UBL), a professional basketball organization geared toward domestic teams, player development, and community engagement, today announced its official ticketing partnership with vivenu, a leading ticket provider that is ushering in a new era of primary ticketing through its advanced, flexible platform, for its inaugural fall 2024 season.

The UBL has been built from the ground up to leverage next-gen technology that will increase the profitability of the league and its teams while providing an enhanced and more user-friendly fan experience. With technology playing an integral role in the future of independent and professional sports, the UBL decided to partner with vivenu because of its platform's unique ticketing and digital capabilities.

"Live events are very operationally heavy, so incorporating an enterprise-grade ticketing platform that is technically sound and user-friendly will play a large role in removing any barriers to the buying process, minimizing potential lost sales," stated Chris Allison, CVO of the UBL. "We're excited to partner with vivenu to offer our fans the ability to quickly and seamlessly purchase tickets while providing the UBL with innovative, open, and scalable solutions that are required in a dynamic and adaptive environment like live sports."

vivenu provides an enterprise solution for organizers looking to incorporate a competitive advantage into their experience. With vivenu, the UBL will gain access to an advanced, ultra modern, open, and flexible ticketing system complimented by the exceptional service of its dedicated and knowledgeable team members.

"We value our partnership with the UBL and look forward to assisting in the growth of the independent basketball world," stated Simon Weber, co-founder of vivenu. "Speaking as a former basketball player, the sport is deeply rooted in the local community, and therefore welcomes a large base of passionate fans. We believe the UBL captures a very special sentiment of the game and are proud to be part of a movement impacting how current and future generations engage with the sport thanks in part to our ticketing platform."

The UBL will begin its first season in September 2024 featuring a total of eight teams across Indiana and Texas. Team locations and further details, including where and how to purchase tickets, will be announced in the near future.

About The United Basketball League

The United Basketball League (UBL) is a professional basketball league in North America geared toward domestic teams, player development, and community engagement. The league is a culmination of elevated minor league organizations that offer the opportunity and development for local basketball players to begin or continue their careers by competing at a higher level. The UBL has a community-centric vision and connects with local markets through its first-of-its-kind Fan-to-Founder program that enables ownership opportunities to its fan base, as well as its Ambassador Program which aligns professional athletes and celebrities with cultural values and identities. To learn more about the UBL, visit www.theubl.com.

About vivenu

vivenu is the technology leader in global event ticketing offering a flexible and advanced ticketing platform that centers organizers' brands, sales and business needs. Leading organizers make the most of their events with vivenu's full-service support and platform engineered for speed, customization, reliability, and connectivity to deliver secure, seamless, on-brand purchase and ticket management experiences resulting in satisfied customers and an optimized top and bottom line. The company's white-label ticketing platform empowers organizers around the world to gain full autonomy over their ticketing experience and customer data. With 5 global offices in Europe and North America, vivenu already powers the ticketing of more than 600 premier event enterprises in more than 40 countries and is trusted by brands such as the Grammy Awards, FC Schalke 04, Stanford University, Hockenheimring, ESL, and many more. For more information, please visit www.vivenu.com.

