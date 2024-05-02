United Basketball League Announces Team Locations in Indiana and Texas Ahead of September Showcase

Inaugural Season to Host 16 Teams Across Both States

HOUSTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The United Basketball League (UBL), a professional basketball organization geared toward domestic teams, player development, and community engagement, today announced the locations of the 16 teams across Indiana and Texas that will participate in the league's inaugural September 2024 season.

UBL also noted that some locations may be subject to change. Each location has been strategically selected to bring professional basketball to local areas to further grow the game and support a wider fan base.

Team locations in Indiana and Texas include:

UBL: Showcase Indiana

Bloomington

Fort Wayne

Indianapolis

Lafayette

Muncie

NW Indiana

South Bend

Terre Haute

UBL: Showcase Texas

Austin

Dallas

Houston

San Antonio

Waco

Texarkana

Tyler

College Station

"As we approach the UBL Showcase in September, we're thrilled to finally be able to share where this league will have a foothold in both Indiana and Texas," said Ricky Davis, Co-Founder & Vice Chairman of the United Basketball League. "It's our belief that these respective cities will play a critical role in growing the game of basketball, infusing the local communities and residents to engage and interact with their team in a unique way based on the foundational tenets of the UBL."

During June 2024, the UBL Combine will journey across Texas and Indiana, scouting players and offering them the opportunity to showcase their skills to earn a spot on the roster. Committed to its mission, the UBL aims to support local talent in launching or advancing their basketball careers beyond the conventional opportunities available today.

Coaches and staff, ambassadors, and other individual details on the Fall season will be provided in the near future.

About the United Basketball League

The United Basketball League (UBL) is a professional basketball league in North America geared toward domestic teams, player development, and community engagement. The league is a culmination of elevated minor league organizations that offer the opportunity and development for local basketball players to begin or continue their careers by competing at a higher level. The UBL has a community-centric vision and connects with local markets through its first-of-its-kind Fan-to-Founder program that enables ownership opportunities to its fan base, as well as its Ambassador Program which aligns professional athletes and celebrities with cultural values and identities. To learn more about the UBL, visit www.theubl.com.

Media Contact

Ryan Siss, Fastlane, 1 8622496943, [email protected]

SOURCE United Basketball League