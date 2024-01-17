United Basketball League is a Slam Dunk for Independent Ball in North America

Brand-New Independent League Recruits Fastlane as its Agency of Record

NEW YORK and HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The United Basketball League (UBL), a professional basketball organization geared toward domestic teams, player development, and community engagement, today announced the selection of Fastlane as its agency of record (AOR). Fastlane is a full-service, independent branding, and growth marketing firm with a strong sports division and other practice areas such as technology, sustainability, and health and wellness.

The UBL, which recently announced the launch of its inaugural season for the fall of 2024, is a first-of-its-kind independent league poised to drive community engagement in the sport across North America by enabling new and former players to play at a higher level, its industry-first Fan-to-Founder Program, and Pro Ambassador Initiative.

"The NBA and G-League capture most of the attention and market share when it comes to professional basketball, but there are players all across the country that can play at a high level of competition worthy of attention, and that's where we envision the UBL leading the charge," said Ricky Davis, Co-Founder & Vice Chairman of the United Basketball League. "We have big plans and a lot of momentum going into our season, and are thrilled to partner with Fastlane to help us grow the game throughout areas of the country where the game of basketball can be beneficial to its community."

Fastlane has an extensive background in the sports industry and is a trailblazer in the name, image, likeness (NIL) market for college athletes through Nexus Licensing Group, a division of Fastlane. In addition, Fastlane is involved with organizing numerous college basketball and hockey events and tournaments across the country. Fastlane will be an integral component in supporting the UBL through venture capital raising advisement, brand awareness, event support, and growing the league's fan base.

"Ricky and the founders behind the UBL have created a tremendous opportunity to grow the game of basketball across the United States," said Ed Manetta, Managing Director, Fastlane Sports & Entertainment. "With its community-first approach, the UBL will re-establish the 'hometown hero' for both players and fans while creating a new and dynamic experience for live sports. With Fastlane's proven track record and history in the sports industry, we're excited to take an active role in making the United Basketball League prominent and accessible across the country."

To learn more about the formation of the UBL and its vision, read the press release, "Ball is for All: United Basketball League Expands Sports' Reach by Announcing Formation and Inaugural 2024 Season."

About the United Basketball League

The United Basketball League (UBL) is a professional basketball league in North America geared toward domestic teams, player development, and community engagement. The league is a culmination of elevated minor league organizations that offer the opportunity and development for local basketball players to begin or continue their careers by competing at a higher level. The UBL has a community-centric vision and connects with local markets through its first-of-its-kind Fan-to-Founder program that enables ownership opportunities to its fan base, as well as its Ambassador Program which aligns professional athletes and celebrities with cultural values and identities. To learn more about the UBL, visit www.theubl.com.

About Fastlane

Fastlane is a visionary leader in strategic branding and growth marketing, driving its clients to expand market share, mind share and heart share. As a global powerhouse, the agency has a growing portfolio of valued clients and partners in diverse target verticals including: Health, Retail, Sports, Sustainability and Tech. Ultimately, Fastlane helps create value through smart, integrated strategies that interconnect content, communities and commerce. The firm's best practices cover Positioning, Branding, Marketing, Engagement & Growth. For more information, visit www.fastlane.co.

Media Contact

Ryan Siss, Fastlane, 1 8622496943, [email protected]

SOURCE Fastlane