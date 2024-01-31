United Basketball League Partners with 8IGH to Implement Next-Gen Blockchain Technology

Proprietary Platform to Play Foundational Role in League Profitability and Fan Engagement

HOUSTON and ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The United Basketball League (UBL), a professional basketball organization geared toward domestic teams, player development, and community engagement, today announced a partnership with leading blockchain company 8IGH, pronounced /eight/. With a primary focus in the sports market, 8IGH will incorporate its next-gen blockchain technology into the UBL to support its proprietary marketplace of innovative services and dynamic user experience for fans.

"The UBL is taking a modern, fresh approach to how the game of basketball is being played and engaged with, so it's important to us that the technology we're adopting is built with the future in mind," stated Chris Allison, CVO of the United Basketball League. "We're thrilled to partner with 8IGH because of their passion for intertwining sports and technology, and look forward to using the blockchain to drive financial growth for the league and individual teams while delivering a unique experience to our fan base."

8IGH will play a critical role in furthering the UBL's Fan-to-Founder program, a first-of-its-kind initiative that enables fans to buy into their local teams to receive voting power that can affect overall operations and team decisions. As the UBL turns the traditional ownership model on its head, away from individual or small group owners to community ownership, 8IGH's blockchain technology will be utilized for the league and individual team portals, developing memberships for the community, the ability for fans to connect their digital wallets, and purchasing options for UBL apparel.

"8IGH was formed to help independent sports leagues and teams successfully utilize blockchain technology to maximize profitability and efficiency," stated Treyous Jarrells, Co-Founder of 8IGH. "We value this partnership with the UBL because it features two companies that have a forward-looking and uncompromising vision of moving the sports industry forward. With blockchain as a key piece, the UBL will be a leader in modernizing independent basketball."

The UBL and 8IGH will also offer financial education regarding blockchain technology, outlining the benefits that UBL team ownership can have for an individual's portfolio.

The UBL recently announced the launch of the league and upcoming inaugural season in Fall 2024, differentiating itself from other independent basketball leagues by offering a high level of competitive basketball to new and former players that will spur communities at the local level to connect and interact with their team personally. Teams and their locations will be announced at a future date. To learn more about the UBL, read our press release, "Ball is for All: United Basketball League Expands Sports' Reach by Announcing Formation and Inaugural 2024 Season."

About the United Basketball League

The United Basketball League (UBL) is a professional basketball league in North America geared toward domestic teams, player development, and community engagement. The league is a culmination of elevated minor league organizations that offer the opportunity and development for local basketball players to begin or continue their careers by competing at a higher level. The UBL has a community-centric vision and connects with local markets through its first-of-its-kind Fan-to-Founder program that enables ownership opportunities to its fan base, as well as its Ambassador Program which aligns professional athletes and celebrities with cultural values and identities. To learn more about the UBL, visit www.theubl.com.

About 8IGH

8IGH, pronounced /eight/, is at the forefront of a groundbreaking intersection—where the passion of sports meets the cutting-edge world of blockchain technology. The company's commitment is to reshape the sports industry, introducing innovative solutions that enhance engagement, transparency, and financial opportunities for all. 8IGH vision is to serve as a solution for struggling sports leagues and teams to utilize blockchain technology to maximize profitability and efficiency. With this vision, the team at 8IGH will build a future where innovation, decentralization, and sports excellence converge.

