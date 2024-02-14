United Basketball League Selects Texas and Indiana for Inaugural 2024 Season

Both States Carefully Selected to Meet Untapped Potential for Professional Sports at the Local Level

HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The United Basketball League (UBL), a professional basketball organization geared toward domestic teams, player development, and community engagement, today announced Texas and Indiana were selected as the first two states to include teams in the UBL's inaugural September 2024 season.

Texas and Indiana will feature a total of eight teams in select cities across their respective states, driving communities and basketball enthusiasts to engage and enjoy the sport even if they are outside of their major metropolitan areas.

"We're excited for our upcoming season this Fall, and wanted to give fans a small taste of what's to come with the announcement of the first two locations of UBL teams," said Ricky Davis, Co-Founder & Vice Chairman of the United Basketball League. "Texas and Indiana both have a great history and legacy of basketball, but due to their large geographical size, it can exclude many from personally interacting with the sport. Therefore, we're working with our arena partners in both states to bring competitive, professional basketball to more fans at the local level."

In June 2024, the UBL Combine will be traveling throughout regions of Texas and Indiana inviting players to put their skills to the test for a chance of securing a roster spot. True to its identity, the UBL wants to help local talent start or continue their basketball career outside of today's limited traditional opportunities.

Team locations, ticketing/membership options, and other details on the Fall season will be provided in the near future.

About the United Basketball League

The United Basketball League (UBL) is a professional basketball league in North America geared toward domestic teams, player development, and community engagement. The league is a culmination of elevated minor league organizations that offer the opportunity and development for local basketball players to begin or continue their careers by competing at a higher level. The UBL has a community-centric vision and connects with local markets through its first-of-its-kind Fan-to-Founder program that enables ownership opportunities to its fan base, as well as its Ambassador Program which aligns professional athletes and celebrities with cultural values and identities. To learn more about the UBL, visit www.theubl.com.

