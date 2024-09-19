United Breast Cancer Foundation and Brookfield Properties Unite for a Heartwarming October: 30 Pink Bag Events® Bringing Joy and Hope to Thousands

UBCF expects to support approximately 4,500 patients and survivors with essential and helpful, high-quality items, valued at over $2.5 million. The Pink Bags include a variety of comforting items such as cosmetics, makeup brushes, cozy socks, and accessories, as well as practical essentials. Post this

Stephanie Mastroianni, UBCF's Executive Director shared, "UBCF's work with Brookfield Properties goes far beyond event planning and logistics; it's a powerful reminder that we are not alone in this fight. Every Pink Bag is a symbol of our shared commitment to providing hope and support to those navigating the challenges of breast cancer. Together, we're turning compassion into action."

With one in eight women facing a breast cancer diagnosis in their lifetime, and men also at risk, the emotional and financial toll can be significant. That's why early detection is crucial. The good news is, according to ACS, breast cancer has a 99% 5-year survival rate for localized cases.

Previous attendees of UBCF-Brookfield Pink Bag Events have expressed their gratitude:

"Wonderful gifts! I love all of the beauty products and perfume! The socks are so cute, and I adore the leopard slippers. Thank you so much!" — Katie.

"I was blown away by the UBCF giveaway bag. WOW!!! You packed so many nice things in there. Thank you so much!!" — Guest from Oakbrook Center.

"Three of my family members passed away from breast cancer in the last four years because it was detected too late. It's encouraging to see young people promoting preventative measures and taking their health seriously. I hope you continue these events." — Guest from The Shoppes at Carlsbad.

"We are the communities we serve, and it's important to us to be able to provide them with resources, and of course, raise awareness," said Monica Klinglesmith, property manager at Mall St. Mathews. "We look forward to hosting Pink Bag Events at 30 of our retail properties through our Brookfield Cares initiative."

UBCF is dedicated to providing financial support to breast cancer patients, survivors, and their families through various patient and family programs. UBCF programs include breast screenings, breast reconstruction, the Audrey B. Mastroianni college scholarship, individual grants, holistic care, and child sponsorship. Additionally, UBCF's Network of Giving program provides those in need with tangible, useful, quality gifts such as mattresses, personal care products and clothing. For more information on these programs, please visit https://www.ubcf.org/programs/.

