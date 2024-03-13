United Breast Cancer Foundation Announces Powerful PSA Featuring Vivica A. Fox

Vivica A. Fox emphasizes her unwavering belief in the strength of women facing this challenge. "I believe that women are capable of ANYTHING, and that includes surviving breast cancer. It's a fight, but it's a fight we can win together." Post this

Their voices weave a powerful and authentic narrative, illustrating the devastating impact this disease can have. UBCF's mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer, and offers an array of programs and services to help and support individuals and their families.

1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. With more than 297,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer expected in the US annually, the urgency is palpable.

Nicole, who received support through UBCF's Holistic Care Program and was also gifted a therapeutic mattress, recounts the overwhelming financial strain brought on by medical bills that brought her to tears. With treatments costing over $200,000 according to Forbes, the financial burden can be as overwhelming as the disease itself. Nicole expresses her appreciation for the compassion and support she received during her time of need. "United Breast Cancer Foundation is a group of strangers who cared for me when I was hurting in creative and very helpful, kind ways."

Echoing the importance of supporting women like the individuals featured in the PSA, Vivica A. Fox appeals to viewers with a heartfelt plea. "The United Breast Cancer Foundation needs your generous support," she urges. "Their tireless work to aid breast cancer patients, survivors, and their families lifts the lives of thousands each year." Donations to UBCF can provide grants, gifts, and services that make impactful differences.

UBCF Grant Recipient, Jeannine offers this message of resilience: "Breast cancer tries to take over your life and control your life, but you cannot let that happen. It's a horrible disease, but it can be conquered."

UBCF is incredibly grateful for these courageous women each sharing their journey with breast cancer. UBCF would also like to thank Vivica A. Fox for graciously lending her voice and passion to this important campaign without compensation. Stephanie Mastroianni, UBCF's Executive Director added, "United Breast Cancer Foundation is honored to have the support of Vivica A. Fox in our latest PSA. She is a pillar of the community, encouraging women to take control of their lives and destiny. Vivica is generous in using her platform to advocate for early detection, particularly for black women, and she so kindly donates wigs from the Vivica A Fox Hair Collection. I am thrilled to have Vivica join forces with UBCF to raise awareness and much needed funding to assist breast cancer patients and survivors."

UBCF's dedication to raising awareness and inspiring action will help reach more women and families in need. Every donation, big or small, makes a difference as donations go where the need is greatest. Viewers are encouraged to give generously to UBCF, and with a $19 monthly donation they will receive a free T-shirt proudly made in the USA as a token of appreciation for their support. For a gift of $99 or more, donors will receive a free T-shirt and UBCF will send a beautifully curated care kit to a breast cancer warrior!

To help those in their fight against breast cancer and support UBCF, visit UBCF.ORG/TV.

About UBCF

The United Breast Cancer Foundation is a non-profit founded in 2000 with a mission to make a positive difference in the lives of those impacted by breast cancer. UBCF is committed to funding breast health and wellness services focused on cancer prevention, screening, treatment, overall wellness and beyond. The platinum rated, 4-star charity offers numerous life-supporting patient and family programs available to women, men, and families nationwide. Tax-deductible contributions may be made towards UBCF's programs (consult your tax advisor). UBCF accepts contributions through Donor Advised Funds and vehicle and property donations as well. Combined Federal Campaign #77934. http://www.ubcf.org

