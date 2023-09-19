United Breast Cancer Foundation Executive Director, Stephanie Mastroianni, Honored at Twisted Pink Annual Gala

Stephanie Mastroianni's leadership & commitment have elevated her as a deserving recipient of the Dace Polk Brown Ambassador Award. Her influence, & the dedication of the entire UBCF team, have provided inspiration & empowerment to countless individuals within the breast cancer community nationwide. Tweet this

Stephanie Mastroianni's leadership at UBCF and her unyielding commitment have elevated her as a deserving recipient of the Dace Polk Brown Ambassador Award. Stephanie's influence and the dedication of the entire UBCF team have provided inspiration and empowerment to countless individuals within the breast cancer community nationwide.

UBCF Executive Director, Stephanie Mastroianni shared, "In over twenty years of working in the breast cancer arena, I have seen first hand what is possible when individuals and organizations focus on doing good in the world, one step at a time. Every day is an opportunity to make a difference, and my commitment remains strong. I am proud of the work my team at UBCF does and I am grateful to work alongside the team at Twisted Pink."

UBCF's commitment to serving breast cancer patients and survivors was demonstrated through their sponsorship of 17 metastatic breast cancer patients, along with their respective guests, who attended the gala free of charge. This gesture of kindness and solidarity showcased UBCF's commitment to standing with breast cancer patients and their families through every step of their journey.

Twisted Pink's Founder and Executive Director, Caroline Johnson shared, "Stephanie Mastroianni and UBCF truly embody the spirit of our mission. Their support has touched lives and brought awareness to the challenges of breast cancer. We are proud to have them as partners." Johnson continued, "The synergy between Twisted Pink and United Breast Cancer Foundation has been a beacon of hope for those affected by breast cancer. Together, we have shown that by combining resources and compassion, we can make a tangible difference."

United Breast Cancer Foundation's work with Twisted Pink is truly a testament to the power of collaboration and community. The Twisted Pink Annual Gala was a success, thanks to the collaborative efforts of UBCF and the compassionate individuals behind the scenes. The event was a heartwarming celebration of resilience and support, leaving a lasting impression of unity and determination. Everyone present was reminded that together, we can create positive change in the fight against breast cancer.

About United Breast Cancer Foundation:

The United Breast Cancer Foundation is a non-profit founded in 2000 with a mission to make a positive difference in the lives of those impacted by breast cancer. UBCF is committed to funding breast health and wellness services focused on cancer prevention, screening, treatment, overall wellness and beyond. The platinum rated charity offers numerous life-supporting patient and family programs available to women, men, and families nationwide. Tax-deductible contributions may be made towards UBCF's programs. UBCF accepts contributions through Donor Advised Funds and vehicle and property donations as well. Combined Federal Campaign #77934. http://www.ubcf.org

About Twisted Pink:

Since 2014, Twisted Pink's efforts have been to provide advocacy and educational programs about metastatic breast cancer. They have been at the forefront of over 3 million dollars supporting metastatic breast cancer research. Twisted Pink's mission is to provide hope and connectivity to individuals living with metastatic breast cancer and to fund bold breakthroughs in research and awareness of the disease. http://www.twistedpink.org.

Media Contact

Beth Reichart, United Breast Cancer Foundation, 8778224287, [email protected], ubcf.org

