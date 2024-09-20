United Breast Cancer Foundation Hosts 2024 Holiday of Hope Premiere Gala

"The Holiday of Hope Premier Gala celebrates resilience, community, and the unwavering support we provide to breast cancer patients and their families. Together, we can make a profound difference and bring hope to those who need it most," Stephanie Mastroianni, Executive Director Post this

Limited sponsorship packages are available, ranging from Bronze to Platinum tiers, offering corporations and individuals a chance to support UBCF's mission while gaining recognition at the event and through UBCF's extensive outreach. This support is vital to ensuring the continuation of UBCF's patient and family programs, which provide financial assistance, wellness services, and emotional support to those battling breast cancer.

Thanks to our generous sponsors, patient-sponsored tickets are available, allowing breast cancer patients and survivors to attend the gala at no cost. Additionally, individuals can sponsor a patient to attend, ensuring that more individuals can benefit from this uplifting event.

The event will also feature the presentation of the inaugural Lauren Brohm Legacy Award, celebrating an individual who exemplifies the selflessness, positivity, and dedication Lauren was known for during her time at UBCF.

Stephanie Mastroianni, UBCF Executive Director, shared her thoughts on the significance of the gala: "The Holiday of Hope Premier Gala celebrates resilience, community, and the unwavering support we provide to breast cancer patients and their families. During the holiday season, financial assistance becomes even more crucial for survivors facing the challenges of their diagnosis. We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of our sponsors and the dedication of our volunteers. Together, we can make a profound difference and bring hope to those who need it most."

The incredible impact of UBCF's support for the breast cancer community can be seen in this video showcasing a recent Mattress and Pink Bag giveaway. showcasing a recent Mattress and Pink Bag giveaway. Witness firsthand the financial and emotional support provided to those in need when you contribute to UBCF through sponsorships or donations!

Tickets are on sale now for $150 per person. Secure your spot early to join us for a meaningful evening of celebration and remembrance.

For sponsorship inquiries and ticket purchases, visit ubcf.org/events/holiday-hope-premiere-gala.

About UBCF

United Breast Cancer Foundation is a non-profit founded in 2000 with a mission to make a positive difference in the lives of those impacted by breast cancer. UBCF is committed to gifting helpful and supportive donated items and funding breast health and wellness services focused on education, screening, treatment, recovery, and wellness. The platinum rated, 4-star charity offers numerous life-supporting patient and family programs available to women, men, and families nationwide. Tax-deductible contributions (consult your tax advisor) may be made towards UBCF's programs. UBCF accepts contributions through Donor Advised Funds and vehicle and real estate donations as well. Combined Federal Campaign #77934.

Media Contact

Stephanie Jones, United Breast Cancer Foundation, 8778224287, [email protected], UBCF.org

