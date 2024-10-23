United Breast Cancer Foundation is Collaborating with LifeVac for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

LifeVac is a choking rescue device produced in the USA and designed to save lives. Through October 31, 2024, for every Pink LifeVac kit purchased, $10 will be donated directly to UBCF to help provide support to breast cancer patients, survivors, and their families. Post this

LifeVac is a patented, FDA registered Class II medical device, and the Pink LifeVac kit can be found online at http://www.LifeVac.net. Make sure to select the Pink Bundle or the Pink Travel Kit to receive this amazing life-saving device and support United Breast Cancer Foundation. There's no prescription needed, and LifeVac is covered by HSA/FSA accounts.

"UBCF and LifeVac are two organizations interested in helping people and saving lives. Through our work together, we are educating the community and raising awareness for our important causes," said Stephanie Mastroianni, Executive Director of UBCF. "By purchasing a Pink LifeVac device, you're not only protecting your family, you're helping others directly impacted by breast cancer. Thank you for your purchase this October!"

According to ACS, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and when detected early and localized, breast cancer has a 99% 5-year survival rate. This October, and all year round, UBCF encourages women and men to know their bodies and learn the self-breast exam to help recognize any changes.

For more information about this and other events sponsored by UBCF, please visit (website or link). To make a donation and help support UBCF's mission, please visit ubcf.org.

Go online and make your Pink LifeVac kit purchase today. One kit covers an entire family for life. In the event the device is used to save a life, LifeVac will replace it for free.

About UBCF:

United Breast Cancer Foundation is a non-profit founded in 2000 with a mission to make a positive difference in the lives of those impacted by breast cancer. UBCF is committed to gifting helpful and supportive donated items and funding breast health and wellness services focused on education, screening, treatment, recovery, and wellness. The platinum rated, 4-star charity offers numerous life-supporting patient and family programs available to women, men, and families nationwide. Tax-deductible contributions (consult your tax advisor) may be made towards UBCF's programs. UBCF accepts contributions through Donor Advised Funds and vehicle and real estate donations as well. Combined Federal Campaign #77934.

Beth Reichart, United Breast Cancer Foundation, 877-822-4287, [email protected], UBCF.org

