United Breast Cancer Foundation Launches New Program 'The Wish Fund' to Fulfill Families' Dreams

A year later, after some complications, Kendra was diagnosed again, this time with Triple Negative Breast Cancer. She had been having trouble sleeping and saw that UBCF was returning to her area to host a mattress giveaway event. She applied, was approved and received a mattress that she called "a blessing" because it allowed the best sleep she had experienced in a long time.

Five years later Kendra exclaims, "let me tell you I will travel and help this organization out in any way I can!" This has included volunteering at a recent Rhode Island Mattress & Pink Bag Shopping Event where hundreds of breast cancer patients and survivors were served, as well as at a local Louisville event reaching hundreds more.

Kendra went on to share, "The amount of support and giving and their love does not go unnoticed. Volunteering for this wonderful organization gives me a sense of pride knowing that I can listen and understand somewhat of what they (other UBCF clients) are going through."

Kendra recently received her third cancer diagnosis. Fittingly, she says, "I was with my UBCF Family when I got this diagnosis and I can tell you I wouldn't want (to) have been anywhere else. They have embraced me and loved me like they've known me forever."

Kendra and her family were selected to be the first recipients of The Wish Fund. In December 2024, Kendra, her husband, daughter, and son traveled to New York City for a memorable holiday weekend. The trip included tickets for the family to see a Broadway show, which they just loved. They also joined members of Team UBCF along with other patients and survivors for a delicious meal at a fine dining establishment in NYC. Everyone enjoyed their time getting to know one another. Stories were shared along with laughter, resulting in a sense of community and belonging, which helps to bolster happiness and a sense of well being.

There was also plenty of time to freely enjoy New York City, visit attractions that they were interested in and create lasting memories together.

When asked what the weekend meant to her, Kendra explained, "Special thanks goes out to all UBCF staff for allowing me and my family a special weekend in New York before I start Chemo December 13, 2024. The fact that I could do this trip with my whole family was nothing but priceless. This is a very special organization near and dear to my heart. As long as I'm willing and able I will keep volunteering for this great cause."

UBCF's Programs Administrator, Lauren DelGandio, spent some time with the family during their trip. She shared "Seeing this new program come to life and witnessing our first family creating holiday memories is just thrilling. UBCF's mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer, and this weekend I witnessed that in action. We are so honored to offer Kendra and her family this opportunity to 'escape from cancer' for a weekend and enjoy meaningful, quality time together."

About The Wish Fund: The Wish Fund is designed to provide financial support to families affected by stage IV breast cancer, granting them the opportunity to create lasting memories through travel and shared experiences. These vacations offer a much-needed escape from the daily challenges of cancer, fostering hope, relaxation, and family bonding.

Why Your Support Matters: Lauren's passion for her family and her work at UBCF was evident to all who knew her. By supporting The Wish Fund, you are extending Lauren's compassion to families in need. Join us in honoring Lauren's legacy by bringing joy and hope to families facing a stage IV metastatic breast cancer diagnosis.

Together, we can make a difference, one wish at a time.

